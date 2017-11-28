Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Former RAF terrorist apologises to son of murdered industrialist

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
28 November 2017
11:59 CET+01:00
rafschleyerterrorismfar left

Share this article

Former RAF terrorist apologises to son of murdered industrialist
Hanns Martin Schleyer in captivity. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
28 November 2017
11:59 CET+01:00
Four decades after a wave of far-left militancy shook Germany, a former Red Army Faction (RAF) member has apologised to the son of one of its most high-profile victims, a newspaper reported Tuesday.

"It sounds so banal, but first of all I want to ask for forgiveness," Silke Maier-Witt, 67, told Jörg Schleyer, one of the three sons of the group's victim Hanns Martin Schleyer, in a meeting organised by Bild daily.

Maier-Witt, who now lives as a retiree in Skopje, Macedonia, previously served 10 years in prison for her role in the 1977 kidnapping and murder of Schleyer, then head of the German employers' federation.

The Schleyer case was one of the most infamous in the 1977 "German autumn" when the state was at war with the "urban guerillas" of the group, also known as the Baader-Meinhof gang after two of its founders.

The group had emerged in 1970 out of the radical fringe of the Vietnam war protest movement and took up arms, pledging solidarity with revolutionaries such as Che Guevara and Ho Chi Minh.

Their declared targets were what they saw as US imperialism and a "fascist" German state that was still riddled with former Nazis.

After training with leftist Palestinian militants, the founding members launched a spate of shootings, bombings and kidnappings targeting politicians, police, bankers, business leaders and US troops.

Silke Maier-Witt at a court case in 2011. Photo: DPA

'Cowardice'

By 1977, Andreas Baader and other founding members were long since behind bars, while their comrades sought to free them, including through the abduction of Schleyer.

After allied Palestinian militants had hijacked a Lufthansa plane but were killed by German special forces, the kidnappers murdered Schleyer and dumped his body in the trunk of a car in Mulhouse, France.

It was Maier-Witt who announced the killing to German media in a phone call.

As Germany remembers the bloody era 40 years on, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier recently urged surviving gang members to break their silence.

Maier-Witt in the Skopje meeting said she had long avoided any contact with the victims' relatives "out of a certain cowardice".

The former militant, who after her time in prison worked for a charity in the Balkans, said she had never personally met Schleyer, but had been tasked by the RAF gang with transcribing protocols of his "interrogations".

"I remember your father saying that, regarding capitalism and imperialism, things weren't as simple as we thought," she said according to the Bild report.

By the time of Schleyer's murder, the RAF had claimed over 30 victims, but many more killings followed.

The group only disbanded in 1998, and, although it had ironically helped to vastly expand German police powers, many murders were never solved.

Today, most former militants are dead or living quietly as ex-convicts.

Three remain on the run, suspected of robbing money transport vans with grenade launchers to finance their retirement.

rafschleyerterrorismfar left
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

New failures uncovered in police investigation of Berlin truck attacker

Gulf minister warns Germany to keep better control over its mosques

German police arrest Syrian suspected of preparing 'serious' attack

The German spy services and their dubious ties to the neo-Nazi scene

Ex-IRA member imprisoned for 1990s German shell attack on British base

Alleged Islamist arrested as police seize large arms stock in Berlin raids

Police informant encouraged Islamists to carry out attacks in Germany: report

Failed asylum seekers travelling from Germany pose terror threat, claims Denmark
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

5 things to know about retirement in Germany

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language
Advertisement

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

Netflix’s first original German series, a dark thriller, to debut in December

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
  2. Germany's top 10 most surreal sites to visit
  3. German far-right claims credit for Merkel struggles
  4. Drunk driver 'deliberately' crashes car into revellers at Cuxhaven nightclub
  5. New failures uncovered in police investigation of Berlin truck attacker
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/11
How to select a private pension scheme
28/11
Was the British Empire good or bad?
28/11
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
28/11
Question about Zertifikat for Integrationskurs
27/11
Can you please help me with gift ideas?
27/11
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 3pm Sat. 02.Dec.2017
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement