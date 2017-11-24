Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German business morale soars to record high

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 November 2017
10:58 CET+01:00
businessmoraleindex

Share this article

German business morale soars to record high
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 November 2017
10:58 CET+01:00
German business confidence has soared to a fresh record high in November, a closely-watched survey found Friday, as companies shrugged off political uncertainty in Europe's booming top economy.

The Ifo economic institute's business climate index jumped from last month's high of 116.7 points to a historic 117.5 points in November, beating analyst expectations.

"Sentiment among German businesses is very strong," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

"The German economy is on track for a boom."

Businesses were slightly more pessimistic about their current economic situation than in October, the survey showed, but they expressed greater optimism about the future.

The spike in business morale comes as Germany is searching for a way out of a political impasse after weeks-long arduous coalition talks to form a new government collapsed at the weekend.

Ifo pointed out that 90 percent of the roughly 7,000 firms who took part in the survey responded before the talks broke off late Sunday between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats.

"The first real test of how politics are currently impacting business sentiment will only come with the December Ifo index," said economist Carsten Brzeski of ING Diba bank.

Nevertheless, he said, "in the short run, political uncertainty should hardly have any impact on growth".

Looking at the Ifo index in detail, manufacturing firms, retailers and wholesalers were all more cheerful about their prospects.

Only construction companies scaled back their expectations "which nevertheless remain at a high level", Ifo said.

The latest data add to a picture of an economy in robust health, with brisk domestic and foreign demand powered by record-low unemployment at home and a strengthening eurozone recovery.

The German government last month sharply lifted its economic growth forecast for 2017 from 1.5 to 2.0 percent, while Ifo raised its estimate from 1.9 to 2.3 percent.

As Germany's parties weigh their next move amid pressure to avoid fresh elections, Brzeski said there was little reason for Europe's powerhouse to fret over a spell of political turmoil.

"Somehow, the current situation in Germany is an excellent illustration of a phenomenon which has characterised the entire eurozone throughout the year: buoyant confidence and strong economic growth goes hand in hand with political uncertainty and instability," said Brzeski.

"In our view, this dichotomy can easily continue in 2018, yielding another strong year for the German and eurozone economy."

businessmoraleindex
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'German startup founders in general are much more extroverted'

German footwear brand Puma powered to higher profit forecast by Rihanna, Bolt

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

The biggest Berlin fans live in China, but everyone’s in on the love

US burger giant Five Guys set to expand in Germany

Put more women on your boards or we'll make you, government warns business

Turkey reassures German execs after placing firms on 'terror list'

German business leaders have never been so confident about the future, survey shows
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
Advertisement

Why anarchist Silvio Meier is mourned 25 years after his murder by neo-Nazis

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

How to discover Berlin through your stomach
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
  2. How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language
  3. Here's how to make your Thanksgiving in Germany amazing
  4. Netflix’s first original German series, a dark thriller, to debut in December
  5. Berlin police recover Lennon items 'stolen by Yoko Ono's driver'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/11
How to appeal a Finanzamt income tax judgement
24/11
How to bring ashes of deceased from Germany to UK
24/11
iPhone repairs in Munich
23/11
Munich babysitters wanted
23/11
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
23/11
Freelancing, but full-time for one client only
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement