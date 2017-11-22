Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Netflix’s first original German series, a dark thriller, to debut in December

Anja Samy
news@thelocal.de
@anjasamy
22 November 2017
15:26 CET+01:00
darknetflixgerman series

Share this article

Netflix’s first original German series, a dark thriller, to debut in December
Photo: DPA
Anja Samy
news@thelocal.de
@anjasamy
22 November 2017
15:26 CET+01:00
December 1st marks the next step in the German television revolution with the online premier of 'Dark'- the first ever original German Netflix series.

For decades, it seemed the German film and television industries were stuck in a rut, turning time and again to the Nazis and the Cold War as the focus of gritty dramas.

But the landscape has begun to change, kick-started by the October premiere of Sky Germany's 'Babylon Berlin', a glitzy 1920's crime series which holds the title of 'most expensive non-English drama series ever made'.

Now with Netflix's supernatural crime-drama 'Dark' available from December 1st, the new dawn for German television continues.

'Dark' is a fitting name for the gruesome series. Though it has been tipped as Germany's answer to 'Stranger Things', its target audience is considerably more 'grown-up', with the focus on crime and drama, rather than sci-fi adventure.

Photo: DPA

Set in the small town of Winden in southern Germany, the plot begins with the mysterious disappearance of a boy, the second to have gone missing in the town in the space of a few weeks. 

This sparks a desperate search for answers by four connected families as they unearth what Netflix describes as, "a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations."

"'Dark' is not a series you would expect to come out of Germany, but also, internationally, no one has seen anything like it before," producer Quirin Berg told the Berliner-Kurier.

German writer Tantje Friese and Swiss director Baran Bo Odar felt it was time for Germany to reclaim its place at the forefront of film, Stuttgarter Nachrichten (StN) reports.

"Fritz Lang and Friedrich Murnau came from Germany and created bombastic pictures: we invented the spectacular Hollywood look. I think it's a pity that this has been lost," Odar told StN.

Friese and Odar have worked together before on "Das Letzte Schweigen“ and "Who Am I“ and were inspired by "Twin Peaks" and the Nordic Noir genre when creating "Dark."

The mystery and tension are certainly present in the trailer which features a boy in a clockwork-orange-style torture device, eerie stone caverns and police searching for a body in the woods.

Beginning with the words, "yesterday, today and tomorrow are not consecutive," before ending on the cryptic tagline, "the question is not where, not who, not how, but when," it is clear from the trailer that the darkness in the series will come from both the present and the past.

High quality is expected in this golden era of television series and "Dark," which was filmed in 4K high definition on a specialised camera called Alexa 65, certainly looks like it will live up to the standard.

The first three episodes of the series have already been viewed by thousands of fans and guests at exclusive screenings across the country, Berliner-Kurier reports, but the full 10 episode series will be available on Netflix in 190 countries around the world from December 1st.

darknetflixgerman series
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

WATCH: German Netflix series dubbed 'the new but scarier' Stranger Things

Is Netflix series behind 'stone murder' of German woman?

Netflix bets on German with first-ever original show

Germans still prefer a good book to Netflix and Spotify

Could Europe have ‘border-less’ internet?

Netflix launches in Germany (in English too)

Netflix to launch in Germany in September

Netflix confirms German launch for 2014
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

Why anarchist Silvio Meier is mourned 25 years after his murder by neo-Nazis

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
Advertisement

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

How to discover Berlin through your stomach

Here are the top Michelin star restaurants in Germany for 2018

Protests and tears: how black musicians perplexed Germans before WWII
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
  2. Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field
  3. How to make your German Thanksgiving amazing
  4. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
  5. Six Syrians arrested for 'planning terror attack' in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/11
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
23/11
Freelancing, but full-time for one client only
22/11
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
22/11
Munich babysitters available
22/11
Getting a trailer for my car
22/11
Life in Augsburg - advice for newcomers
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement