Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Activists taunt AfD politician with mini Holocaust memorial outside his house

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 November 2017
14:34 CET+01:00
activistsholocaust memorialafdhistory

Share this article

Activists taunt AfD politician with mini Holocaust memorial outside his house
The replica of Berlin's Holocaust Memorial next to Hoecke's house. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 November 2017
14:34 CET+01:00
A group of activists on Wednesday unveiled a replica of Berlin's Holocaust Memorial secretly erected outside the home of a far-right AfD politician who has urged Germany to stop atoning for Nazi guilt.

With 24 large concrete slabs set up in a garden next to Bjoern Hoecke's house, the art collective "Centre for Political Beauty" said it wanted to send a daily reminder of the World War II horrors that led to deaths of six million Jews.

"We are doing our neighbourly duty," the group's leader Philipp Ruch told the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper.

"We hope he enjoys the view every day when he looks out the window."

The slabs are a smaller-sized replica of the famed Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, which consists of a solemn field of 2,700 grey blocks meant to evoke a cemetery.

Leading Alternative for Germany (AfD) member Hoecke provoked outrage in January when he labelled the tribute to the victims a "monument of shame in the heart of the capital" and urged Germans to focus less on their WWII guilt.

Ruch revealed that the protest group had secretly begun renting the property next door to Hoecke's house in the bucolic central village of Bornhagen 10 months ago, in response to the controversial speech.

"He will now have to deal with the fact that he has neighbours who don't consider the Holocaust Memorial a 'monument of shame', but who try to remember what had happened, to prevent it from happening again," Ruch told the daily.

Photo: DPA.

The group launched a crowdfunding campaign to keep up the protest action for at least two years, and reached its initial goal of €28,000 ($32,000) by mid-morning on Wednesday.

It is now hoping to raise €54,000 to maintain the installation for five years.

On their website, the art collective urged Hoecke to show contrition by "falling to his knees" in front of the memorial, recalling a gesture made by former chancellor Willy Brandt in 1970 at a monument to the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

There was no immediate reaction from Hoecke to the stunt but the far-right Compact magazine, which has close ties to the AfD, condemned the "political war" being waged by the far-left.

Hoecke's notorious speech proved divisive even among fellow party members, highlighting the internal power struggle between more moderate and more hardline nationalist factions.

A possible expulsion of the AfD politician from the party will no longer be decided this year, but in January at the earliest, according to the German Press Agency (DPA).

The party had won nearly 13 percent of the vote in September's general election.

With DPA

activistsholocaust memorialafdhistory
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field

The three top hurdles in German coalition talks

Protests and tears: how black musicians perplexed Germans before WWII

Key things to know about German war reparations and Poland

‘The opposite of our modern technical world': The Trabi turns 60

PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"

Religious freedom for Muslims: the AfD have picked their first fight in the Bundestag

Protestants, Catholics mark 500 years since Reformation in Wittenberg service
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

Why anarchist Silvio Meier is mourned 25 years after his murder by neo-Nazis

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
Advertisement

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

How to discover Berlin through your stomach

Here are the top Michelin star restaurants in Germany for 2018

Protests and tears: how black musicians perplexed Germans before WWII
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
  2. Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field
  3. How to make your German Thanksgiving amazing
  4. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
  5. Six Syrians arrested for 'planning terror attack' in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/11
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
23/11
Freelancing, but full-time for one client only
22/11
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
22/11
Munich babysitters available
22/11
Getting a trailer for my car
22/11
Life in Augsburg - advice for newcomers
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement