'You have to fight against neo-Nazism': German TV series wins Emmy

DPA/The Local
21 November 2017
Producer Beatrice Kramm accepting the Emmy with her colleagues. Photo: DPA.
The series “Family Brown” by Germany’s ZDF channel scooped up a coveted trophy in New York City on Monday evening with its tales of what happens when a neo-Nazi finds out he has a dark-skinned daughter.

Producer Beatrice Kramm couldn’t help but cheer at the podium at the prestigious awards ceremony when she received the International Emmy on stage with her team.

“Thank you very much to the juries all over the world for voting for our little programme," Kramm said.

After the victory, Kramm said that the humorous portrayal of neo-Nazis in their TV series was by no means trivial. "You have to fight against neo-Nazism, however you can do it.”

In eight 60-minute instalments, Family Brown tells the story of a neo-Nazi who finds himself in bizarre situations when an Eritrean woman he had a one-night stand with is deported to her country and leaves their daughter at his doorstep.

A scene from "Family Brown." Photo: DPA.

“It is definitely a challenge to express complex characters in five or six minutes," said ZDF editor Lucia Haslauer.

In spite of beating off stiff competition in the short-form series category from Canada, Argentina and Brazil at the 45th edition of the global gala, the TV programme was the only big German winner of the evening.

Actress Sonja Gerhardt, who was nominated as best actress for her role in the ZDF series "Ku' damm 56," was less fortunate and did not leave with an award in hand.

"Of course you're disappointed. You're so close and then in the end, you don’t get it," said Gerhardt, adding that the nomination was still “quite a big honour.”

Gerhardt had already won two awards this year for her role in “Ku’ damm 56” - the German Television Award for best actress as well as the Bavarian Television Award.

The International Emmy Awards recognize the best TV programmes across the world that are produced and aired outside of the US.

Last year, Germany was nominated five times and went home with three golden trophies.

 
These 10 German universities are best at landing you a job

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

These are Germany's 10 'smartest' cities
