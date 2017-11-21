Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 November 2017
11:02 CET+01:00
swastikadiscoveryhistoryoffbeat

Share this article

Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field
The massive swastika discovered by an excavator in Hamburg. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 November 2017
11:02 CET+01:00
At four-by-four metres in size, the swastika had remained hidden underground for decades. That is, until a construction worker discovered it on Friday.

The excavator had been digging to create a foundation for new changing rooms on sports grounds in an eastern district of Hamburg when the machine suddenly hit something solid, chairman of the Billstedt-Horn sports club, Joachim Schirmer, said on Tuesday.

That something turned out to be a huge swastika made of concrete about 40 centimetres underground, he added.

After Bild newspaper initially reported the discovery on Friday, mayor of Hamburg’s central neighbourhood Falko Droßmann went to the sports field on Monday to see the find for himself.

According to the report, the Social Democrat (SPD) politician immediately took action; the office for the protection of historical monuments was informed and the decision for the swastika to be removed as soon as possible was made.

Due to its massive size and weight, the excavator was not able to move it. If it is to be removed, it may have to be destroyed using a jackhammer.

Photo: DPA.

But how exactly did the giant symbol of National Socialism end up in a random field in the Hanseatic city in the first place?

It is not completely clear how it got up there, but according to Schirmer, there used to be a large monument on the site that was demolished decades ago.

The Nazi monument that previously stood there was filled with sand after the war, reports Die Welt.

In the meantime, for members at the club which was suddenly brought into the limelight by the discovery, "sports activities will continue as normal,” said Schirmer.

swastikadiscoveryhistoryoffbeat
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Court rules Hamburg bar cannot keep its name after Yoko Ono sues

Protests and tears: how black musicians perplexed Germans before WWII

Woman finds seven-centimetre worm in fish fillet bought at German supermarket

Man forgets where he parked car, reunited with it 20 years later

Mystery meat piles at southwest German train station baffle residents

High-speed train from Munich to Berlin abandoned after it hits wild boar

Walker stumbles on huge trove of post dumped in field by ‘overloaded’ delivery man

Drunk man with python in his pants sent to sobering-up cell

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Here are the top Michelin star restaurants in Germany for 2018

Protests and tears: how black musicians perplexed Germans before WWII

Life in suspense: the refugees in Germany who can’t reunite with their families
Advertisement

These 10 German universities are best at landing you a job

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

These are Germany’s 10 'smartest' cities
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to discover Berlin through your stomach
  2. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
  3. Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field
  4. Court rules Hamburg bar cannot keep its name after Yoko Ono sues
  5. The three top hurdles in German coalition talks
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/11
Converting a UK driver's licence into a German one
21/11
Munich babysitters available
21/11
London congestion charge for foreign cars
21/11
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
21/11
Introducing "Deutschland Kreditkarte"
21/11
Automatic Contract Renewals in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement