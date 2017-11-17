Woman finds seven-centimetre worm in fish fillet bought at German supermarket

Photo: DPA

A young mother from Duisburg was feeding her two children a fish fillet sold by fishmonger Nordsee, when she discovered a translucent worm in the flesh, the Rheinische Post reported on Friday.

33-year-old Tatjana K. was hoping to make a quick meal for her son and daughter. So she put a fish fillet she had bought from Nordsee in the microwave.

But as she cut off a chunk of fish for her three-year-old son, she noticed that fish flesh wasn't the only thing her son was about to get a mouthful of. Also on the fork was a seven-centimetre, translucent worm.

Luckily for the young boy, his mother is currently studying biology in Essen. As she had recently been dissecting worms in the lab, she was able to spot the unwanted guest "in the nick of time", she said

After expressing initial disgust, her children decided that they wanted to take a closer look, so the mother dissected the worm with them. She then came to the conclusion that it was a parasite rather than a tapeworm, due to the length and translucent colouring of the creature.

Tatjana K. said that she had received an apology from Nordsee. The company also told RP that they “regretted that the product did not reach the customer’s accustomed expectations.”