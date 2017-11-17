Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Leipzig University considers firing law professor over call for ‘white Europe’

Shelley Pascual
shelley.pascual@thelocal.com
@shelleypascual
17 November 2017
11:58 CET+01:00
tweetstwittersaxonyleipzigcontroversyracism

Share this article

Leipzig University considers firing law professor over call for ‘white Europe’
Leipzig University. Photo: DPA.
Shelley Pascual
shelley.pascual@thelocal.com
@shelleypascual
17 November 2017
11:58 CET+01:00
One of Germany’s most venerable universities is considering the future of a law professor who tweeted solidarity with Polish white nationalists. While the university says it objects to xenophobia, the professor called the accusation of racism 'ridiculous.'

A tweet by Leipzig University professor Thomas Rauscher sent out on Monday is what triggered the recent controversy. The professor had retweeted a news article about the neo-Nazi march in Poland over the weekend, stating: “A white Europe of fraternal nations. For me, that is a wonderful goal!"

The following day, he took to Twitter again: “We don’t owe the Arabs and Africans anything. They have destroyed their continent through corruption, shenanigans, uninhibited multiplication and tribal and religious wars and are now taking away what we have built with diligence."

The minister of science and art in Saxony, Eva-Maria Stange, immediately reacted on social media by tweeting: "Saxony's universities are cosmopolitan and international. I strongly criticize Rauscher's xenophobic opinions.”

Leipzig University also reacted to Rauscher’s tweets. On Wednesday, the institution explicitly condemned the professor’s statements. 

"We stand for cosmopolitanism and tolerance and oppose intolerant and xenophobic ideas. We have made this clear time and again in recent years through statements and university activities and will continue to do so in the future," the institution said.

“We will now begin investigations and examine the employment law measures against Professor Rauscher," Leipzig University added. So far there have not been any consequences for the faculty member.

Others think the institution and the science minister’s reactions don’t allow one to freely express one’s opinion. Maximilian Krah, a Dresden-based lawyer, stated that it was time for a “government change in Saxony” in one of his tweets, adding: “We will fight for your freedom of speech, Professor Rauscher!”

The professor’s Twitter account has since been taken off the social media platform.

But people have been making their opinions known offline as well.

On Thursday, two students interrupted one of the professor’s lectures and drew attention to his comments, according to Spiegel.

The students placed themselves at the front of the class and before Rauscher had even arrived, began reading the professor’s tweets out loud. Meanwhile other students in the lecture hall distributed flyers and the tweets in question were projected onto a large screen.

A video capturing the initiative was then posted onto the Socialist Democratic Student Union in Leipzig's (SDS) Facebook page.

This isn’t the first time Rauscher, who has been teaching at Leipzig University since 1993, has stirred controversy for his views.

In another one of his tweets from last year, he said: “There is no peaceful Islam. The basic concept of this 'religion' is warlike proliferation."

But the professor finds the accusations of racism against him “absolutely ridiculous.” In an interview with the Huffington Post, he said the accusations were being carried out “to kill certain approaches, discussions and any criticism of current refugee policies.”

In response to the comments he made in his retweet earlier this week of the neo-Nazi march in Poland, he said it was important to be aware of one’s own culture and history.

"White Europe - and I would like to say this quite clearly in a positive light, similar to a black Africa or a Thai Thailand - is a wonderful goal,” Rauscher said.

tweetstwittersaxonyleipzigcontroversyracism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Man gives Hitler salute then beats teen refugee to pulp at east German station

In election battle, eastern Germany's first black MP fights hate

Police criticized for reaction to brutal rape of jogger in Leipzig park

Twitter wouldn’t delete hateful tweets so this artist painted them outside its office

Duisburg anti-litter campaign accused of racism over use of Turkish names

Eastern German gym bans ethnic minorities from joining - out of fear of terrorists

Outcry over politician's tweet celebrating Munich policewoman getting shot

Study into east German racism outrages conservative politicians
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Life in suspense: the refugees in Germany who can’t reunite with their families

These 10 German universities are best at landing you a job

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

These are Germany’s 10 'smartest' cities

How patients in Germany are still struggling to get cannabis, despite loosening of law

What it's like to walk around Berlin as a blind tourist
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
  2. Man forgets where he parked car, reunited with it 20 years later
  3. EU planning to sue Germany over dirty air in cities: report
  4. High-speed train from Munich to Berlin abandoned after it hits wild boar
  5. These 10 German universities are best at landing you a job
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/11
When is it 'Quiet Time' in Stuttgart?
17/11
Best areas to live in Heidelberg and Mannheim
17/11
Advice on juicers and juice recipes
17/11
English or Filipino Christian Fellowship
17/11
A little advice on garbage sought
17/11
Suggested gifts to take to the UK from Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
13/11
Dog Walker - Ludwigshafen
07/11
Host family
07/11
Host family
View all notices
Advertisement