Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

You can’t always get what you want: police raid Hamburg officials over Rolling Stones gig

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 November 2017
12:19 CET+01:00
hamburgrolling stonescorruption

Share this article

You can’t always get what you want: police raid Hamburg officials over Rolling Stones gig
The Rolling Stones in concert in Munich. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 November 2017
12:19 CET+01:00
On Wednesday morning police in north Hamburg raided district offices and the premises of an events company, due to 100 free tickets for a Rolling Stones gig.

Some 82,000 people turned up for a Rolling Stones gig in Hamburg in September. Among the delighted fans of the aged rockers were 100 state officials from the district of Hamburg north.

Die Welt reports that the district authorized the Rolling Stones gig and then received 100 gratis tickets with a value of €10,000 from the events company FKP Scorpio.

Tom Oelrichs, the deputy head of the district office, confirmed to Spiegel that they had received the tickets, saying that this has been “standard practice for years in the events industry.”

Prosecutors were tipped off to the case by an anonymous source and suspect that the district broke the law by accepting the complementary tickets.

There are clear rules that prohibit public servants from accepting any gifts in Germany, Die Welt explains. Beyond pens and paper they are not allowed to take any freebies.

The regulations state that the acceptance of gifts “raises the suspicion that public servants are for sale.”

Breach of this law can result in the termination of a contract, or in serious cases a prison sentence.

hamburgrolling stonescorruption
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Hamburg set to get extra public holiday, but parties can’t agree on which one

Palestinian man charged with murder after deadly Hamburg knife attack

Police alleged to have used banned combat weapon during G20 riots

Netanyahu associates grilled in German sub graft probe: report

4 million people visit Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall in first year

Hamburg named fourth best city to travel to by Lonely Planet

Hamburg police hunt man who slit two-year-old daughter’s throat

Pint-sized campaign to combat violence against women aims for big impact in Hamburg
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

These are Germany’s 10 'smartest' cities

How patients in Germany are still struggling to get cannabis, despite loosening of law
Advertisement

What it's like to walk around Berlin as a blind tourist

10 really goofy German translations of famous movie titles

Deutsche Bahn unveils 'train of future', complete with gym and TVs

Eight rules for making friends in Germany
Advertisement
8,446 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
  2. Gulf minister warns Germany to keep better control over its mosques
  3. EU planning to sue Germany over dirty air in cities: report
  4. Merkel and Macron to lead diplomatic push at UN climate talks
  5. High-speed train from Munich to Berlin abandoned after it hits wild boar
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/11
Life in Augsburg - advice for newcomers
16/11
Where to buy a massage table
16/11
Suggested gifts to take to the UK from Germany
16/11
Converting a UK driver's licence into a German one
16/11
Best areas to live in Heidelberg
16/11
Tips for passing a practical driving test
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
13/11
Dog Walker - Ludwigshafen
07/11
Host family
07/11
Host family
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
View all notices
Advertisement