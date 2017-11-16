Man forgets where he parked car, reunited with it 20 years later

File photo of a disused car. Photo: DPA

In 1997 a now 76-year-old man reported his car as missing to the police in Frankfurt. On Wednesday city authorities reported that it had been found.

The vehicle was found in the garage of a building which was to be demolished, city authorities confirmed. The car was in fact hindering the demolition process, forcing the demolition company to find out who it belonged to.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported missing 20 years beforehand. But it had not in fact been stolen - the owner of the car had himself parked the vehicle in the garage and then forgot that it was there.

The man has chosen not to keep the vehicle that was once so dear to him.

“The car can no longer be driven and will be sent to the scrap heap,” Frankfurt authorities state.