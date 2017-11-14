Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German economy growing even faster than predicted

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
14 November 2017
09:50 CET+01:00
economygrowthindustry

Share this article

German economy growing even faster than predicted
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
14 November 2017
09:50 CET+01:00
The German economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the third quarter, official data showed Tuesday, as robust foreign demand kept Europe's top economy humming.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.8 percent between July and September compared with the previous quarter, adjusted for seasonal swings, the statistics office Destatis said in a statement.

"German economic growth continues at a high rate," it said.

The preliminary figure beat expectations, as analysts surveyed by Factset had forecast 0.6 percent growth.

"Exports were stronger than imports in the third quarter. As a result, net exports had a positive impact on the GDP compared to the previous quarter," according to Destatis.

Healthy government and consumer spending "remained rather stable" in the third quarter, it added, while noting that investments had increased, particularly "in machinery and equipment".

Destatis also revised upwards its first-quarter figure, saying the German economy accelerated by 0.9 percent in the first three months of 2017 instead of the earlier reported 0.7 percent.

Second-quarter growth was confirmed at 0.6 percent.

"Germany's economic success story goes on and on and on," said economist Carsten Brzeski of ING Diba bank.

He said he saw little reason to expect a sudden end to the country's "golden cycle", given the low interest rate environment, the strong labour market and the expectation that the incoming German government would boost spending.

The German economy ministry last month sharply upgraded its full-year growth forecast to 2.0 percent, up from 1.5 percent previously.

For 2018, it is pencilling in growth of 1.9 percent.

Europe's largest economy has in recent years been powered by domestic demand, helped by record-low unemployment, low inflation and an influx of migrants in 2015.

But the economy ministry expects domestic consumption to slow down in coming years, while buoyant foreign demand for "made in Germany" goods is once again expected to become the main driver of growth.

Exports are forecast to rise by 3.5 percent this year and 4.0 percent in 2018, according to the ministry.

economygrowthindustry
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Wise men' of the German economy have spoken - and it's good news (largely)

Unemployment in Germany rock-steady at historic lows

Prepare for 'very hard Brexit', German industry leader warns

Hundreds of thousands more children at risk of poverty, official report shows

Germany books record budget surplus in first half of 2017

Germany brings all its gold back from Paris to quell conspiracy theories

German business leaders have never been so confident about the future, survey shows

Volkswagen returns to Iran after 17-year absence
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

10 really goofy German translations of famous movie titles

Deutsche Bahn unveils 'train of future', complete with gym and TVs
Advertisement

Eight rules for making friends in Germany

These are the 15 most romantic towns in Germany

November 9th: the day German history keeps being made

The Berlin Wall - the 10 most famous quotes about the barrier
Advertisement
8,509 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
  2. 10 really goofy German translations of famous movie titles
  3. Two thirds of Germans are against cannabis legalization, survey shows
  4. Gulf minister warns Germany to keep better control over its mosques
  5. Lufthansa to add 1,000 new domestic flights in light of Air Berlin insolvency
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/11
Anlage Unterhalt - if you support parents/spouse
15/11
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thursday 16 Nov, in Stuttgart
15/11
Kindergeld - Child allowance
15/11
Best subjects to study for getting work in Germany
15/11
Squash courts in Munich
15/11
Nice person of the day award
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
13/11
Dog Walker - Ludwigshafen
07/11
Host family
07/11
Host family
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
View all notices
Advertisement