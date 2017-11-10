Deutsche Bahn unveils 'train of future', complete with gym and TVs

Photo: DPA

This week Deutsche Bahn (DB) unveiled plans for its new "Idea Train". The hope is that the ultra-futuristic train will be able to compete with self-driving cars and make commuting much more relaxing.

On Tuesday, Deutsche Bahn debuted the first look at the "Ideenzug" or "Idea Train" in Nuremberg, with the company claiming it could revolutionise your morning commute.

The train, as well as having a swanky look, is kitted out with everything imaginable to cater to its passengers. There are areas designed for business travellers with noise-cancelling chairs, built-in tablet stands and privacy pods for peace and quiet, Süddeutsche Zeitung reports.

If you can never manage to squeeze in a morning workout then there's a fitness studio, complete with exercise bikes and a digital fitness coach.

Other features include a play area for the little ones and a selection of games consoles for the not-so-little ones, as well as a TV so you never have to miss a match while you travel.

Designers have also taken care of people who hate travelling backwards, as some of the chairs can be turned to face whichever direction you want.

Photo: DPA

The project is the brainchild of Christoph Kraller, head of DB regional train subsidiary 'Südostbayernbahn', who, two years ago, met with several employees to discuss what transport could look like in the future.

The team were motivated to modernise train travel to compete with the new A94 motorway which will run between Munich and Simbach am Inn from 2019. Kraller and his team wanted to make train travel a more attractive prospect.

Another threat to train travel is the rise of the self-driving car. With new developments, in the future self-driving cars could take away train travel's main advantage: that one can concentrate on other things during a commute.

Photo: DPA

Jörg Sandvoß, head of DB Regio, told the SZ that because car manufacturers are aiming to create "rolling living rooms" on our roads, train operators need to not only keep up with car manufacturers but overtake them.