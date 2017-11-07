Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
The Local Germany is hosting our first ever meet-and-greet in Berlin

7 November 2017
14:13 CET+01:00
The Local Germany is hosting our first ever meet-and-greet in Berlin
This Wednesday November 8th at 7:30pm The Local Germany is holding its first ever public social!

If you're curious to meet the journalists behind the stories you read each day, or if you're simply up for a chat, join us for a beer or two in Cafe Chagall on Kolowitz Strasse, Berlin.

This will be The Local Germany's first ever "Stammtisch" and we hope it will be a fun and informal gathering where we can answer your questions, discuss current topics and generally get to know you, our readers.

The event will run from 7:30pm to 10:30pm in the upstairs room of the Chagall Restaurant in Cafe Chagall.

Please note, the room is reserved for around 30 people so it will be first come first served.

The team here at The Local are looking forward to meeting you and we're excited for what will hopefully be the first of many meet-and-greet events to come!

For additional information and to RSVP, just click on the link below or here to access The Local Germany's meet-and-greet Facebook event page.
 
