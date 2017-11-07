Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Poland angered after German defence minister calls for support for 'youth resistance'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 November 2017
09:14 CET+01:00
polandvon der leyendiplomacy

Share this article

Poland angered after German defence minister calls for support for 'youth resistance'
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 November 2017
09:14 CET+01:00
Poland on Monday accused Germany's defence minister of calling on Poles to engage in anti-government activity, labelling it "unacceptable".

Ursula von der Leyen sparked the row when she told a German television talk show that "the healthy democratic resistance of the young generation in Poland needs to be supported".

Appearing on the show Thursday, Von der Leyen applauded Poland and the Baltic countries' fight for independence during communism and successful bids to join the European Union.

She also insisted that the countries of that region must not be left out of changes taking place in the EU.

However, Poland has recently faced EU concerns that the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) government's controversial court reforms, which have sparked street protests, will erode judicial independence in the former communist state.

Berlin later claimed the minister's comments had been taken out of context.

Poland's defence ministry summoned the German military attache over the remarks, but did not accept his explanation.

Ministry spokeswoman Anna Peziol-Wojtowicz told reporters Monday: "The Polish defence ministry considers it unacceptable that a minister of a NATO alliance member is calling the citizens of another state to anti-government activity."

A German defence ministry spokesman said Monday: "I am under the strong impression that the quotes that sparked excitement in Poland at the weekend were ripped out of context and were changed in social media."

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski later appeared to downplay the spat on Monday, saying Warsaw "does not want to start a big political debate".

He repeated however that "a country that is a friend and an ally within EU and NATO should not be disciplined" by German politicians, "especially considering the delicate ties" between the neighbouring countries.

Relations between Poland and the EU and Germany have been strained since German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in August that Berlin could "not stay silent" on EU fears about the rule of law in Poland, calling it a "serious issue".

There have also been tensions over the PiS government's decision to revive the issue of war reparations which it believes Germany owes Poland - an issue that for years had been considered settled.

polandvon der leyendiplomacy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Germany, Turkey top diplomats hold talks amid tensions

Poland tasks lawmakers with estimating German war reparations

Berlin expels second Vietnamese diplomat in row over Berlin park kidnapping

Global partners Trump and Merkel like 'oil and water'

Germany’s 'first wild bison in 250 years’ shot by authorities

Germany rejects Polish call for more WWII reparations, as clerics call for calm

Poland calls for WWII reparations talks with Germany, mooting trillion dollar payment

Merkel: Germany 'can't stay silent' on rule of law in Poland
Advertisement

Recent highlights

30 ways to avoid boredom on a Sunday in Germany

10 ways to optimize your application in the German job market

Why did Berlin dog owners pay over €11 million in ‘dog tax’ last year?
Advertisement

Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?

How learning to ski helped me shake off my German winter blues

7 unmissable events to attend in Germany this November

What to know about the flu and getting vaccinated against it in Germany
Advertisement
8,493 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six odd ways Germans talk about the weather
  2. 30 ways to avoid boredom on a Sunday in Germany
  3. The tricky process of returning Nazi-looted art
  4. Attacks on refugee homes still taking place almost daily: report
  5. November rain: gloomy weather expected across Germany this week
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/11
Freelance invoice unpaid, advice required
07/11
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 17 Nov, in Stuttgart
07/11
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
07/11
Tips for passing a practical driving test
07/11
Freelancer vs. self-employed
07/11
Berlin ranks among top global cities
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/11
Host family
07/11
Host family
30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
View all notices
Advertisement