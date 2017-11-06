Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police end hostage situation in Bavaria after hours-long stand off

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 November 2017
16:34 CET+01:00
hostagecrimebavaria

Share this article

Police end hostage situation in Bavaria after hours-long stand off
Police special forces in Pfaffenhofen. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 November 2017
16:34 CET+01:00
A young man barricaded himself inside a youth welfare office on Monday morning after taking an employee hostage. Special forces ended the situation several hours later without anyone sustaining serious injury.

The hostage situation started in the town of Pfaffenhofen in Upper Bavaria at 8.30 am on Monday morning when a 28-year-old man barricaded himself into the third story office of a caseworker at the office.

The young man then threatened the 31-year-old woman with a knife and inflicted a wound on her upper body, police report.

By rolling down the shutters on the upper floor of the building he was able to block off all possible visible contact the police could have established.

What followed was a nerve-wracking standoff between police and the hostage taker, which lasted for several hours.

As a first step the police evacuated everyone who was still in the building. The surrounding area was then evacuated, while special forces (SEK) moving into the cordoned-off zone. Ambulances also arrived to be on standby in the event of casualties.

A negotiating team managed to make contact with the hostage taker via telephone. While the hostage situation was still in progress, a police spokesperson confirmed that the negotiators were trying to persuade the man to allow his captive to leave unharmed.

When the woman asked to be able to speak to a doctor in the early afternoon, the SEK team stormed the building and overpowered the man. No shots were fired in the operation.

"They made the most of a good opportunity," the police spokesman said.

The victim was suffering psychologically in the wake of the incident but had not sustained any serious physical injury, the police announced. The hostage taker was also not seriously injured.

The motive for the hostage taking is still not completely clear, but police have indicated that it had something to do with a conflict over care of the young man’s child. The man is believed to have known the caseworker in a professional capacity.

hostagecrimebavaria
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Attacks on refugee homes still taking place almost daily: report

Despite being away, Munich man catches burglars by using smartphone

Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?

Security guards in Berlin are pushing refugees into prostitution: media report

Trial starts of women who tied up their ex and left him naked in the woods

Far-right hunter jailed for life for killing policeman at his doorstep

Construction on bypass in Bavaria stopped to let hamster sleep

Man who raped camper while holding saw sentenced to 11 years in jail
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 ways to optimize your application in the German job market

Why did Berlin dog owners pay over €11 million in ‘dog tax’ last year?

Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?
Advertisement

How learning to ski helped me shake off my German winter blues

7 unmissable events to attend in Germany this November

What to know about the flu and getting vaccinated against it in Germany

Religious freedom for Muslims: the AfD have picked their first fight in the Bundestag
Advertisement
8,352 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six odd ways Germans talk about the weather
  2. 30 ways to avoid boredom on a Sunday in Germany
  3. German parties vow to drop the insults in push to forge new Merkel government
  4. BMW recalling around 1 million cars in US over fire risks
  5. Germany, Turkey top diplomats hold talks amid tensions
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/11
Munich babysitters available
06/11
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
06/11
Physiotherapists in Berlin
06/11
Practice your French Stammtisch
06/11
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 17 Nov, in Stuttgart
06/11
Freelancer vs. self-employed
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
View all notices
Advertisement