Despite being away, Munich man catches burglars by using smartphone

Police in Munich were able to catch two burglars in the act when the man whose house they broke into observed the break-in using his smartphone.

The 37-year-old house owner used webcams to send live footage to his mobile phone while he was on the move, police reported on Thursday.

When he left the house on Wednesday shortly after midday he noticed a man acting suspiciously who seemed to be checking out houses in his neighbourhood of Bogenhausen.

When he viewed the live cams via his smartphone, he noticed that two men had climbed a scaffolding and had broken into his house through a window. He then observed as they searched for loot in his bedroom.

He immediately called the police who were able to arrest the men at the scene of the crime.

Officers also found a handwritten list on the two men with the addresses of other houses in the neighbourhood.