Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Despite being away, Munich man catches burglars by using smartphone

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 November 2017
10:54 CET+01:00
crimesmartphoneoffbeatburglary

Share this article

Despite being away, Munich man catches burglars by using smartphone
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 November 2017
10:54 CET+01:00
Police in Munich were able to catch two burglars in the act when the man whose house they broke into observed the break-in using his smartphone.

The 37-year-old house owner used webcams to send live footage to his mobile phone while he was on the move, police reported on Thursday.

When he left the house on Wednesday shortly after midday he noticed a man acting suspiciously who seemed to be checking out houses in his neighbourhood of Bogenhausen.

When he viewed the live cams via his smartphone, he noticed that two men had climbed a scaffolding and had broken into his house through a window. He then observed as they searched for loot in his bedroom.

He immediately called the police who were able to arrest the men at the scene of the crime.

Officers also found a handwritten list on the two men with the addresses of other houses in the neighbourhood.

crimesmartphoneoffbeatburglary

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Simple things are a mystery -- like knowing whether or not shops are open on Sunday (in Germany, they aren’t), or if dickmilch is edible (in Germany, it is).

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

False alarm after man mistakes large courgette in garden for WWII bomb

'Natural healer' on trial for drugging group of doctors at seminar

Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?

Section of Baltic Sea autobahn to fully close after hole in road threatens to get bigger

Parents convinced not to name child Lucifer after court hearing

30,000 smashed beer bottles bring autobahn near Frankfurt to standstill

Security guards in Berlin are pushing refugees into prostitution: media report

Trial starts of women who tied up their ex and left him naked in the woods
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What to know about the flu and getting vaccinated against it in Germany

Religious freedom for Muslims: the AfD have picked their first fight in the Bundestag

12 surprising facts you didn't know about Martin Luther
Advertisement

‘For Air Berlin €1,400 is nothing, for me and my family it is a huge amount of money’

Why are shops in Germany closed on Sundays?

The German spy services and their dubious ties to the neo-Nazi scene

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles
Advertisement
8,562 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Religious freedom for Muslims: the AfD have picked their first fight in the Bundestag
  2. Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?
  3. 7 unmissable events to attend in Germany this November
  4. German police arrest Syrian suspected of preparing 'serious' attack
  5. PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/11
Tips for visiting Iceland
03/11
Is Hassloch a good area for an English family
03/11
Harassment law in Germany
03/11
Munich babysitters available
03/11
Bookclub in Bremen
02/11
Quoted accountant fees seem too high
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
View all notices
Advertisement