Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Protestants, Catholics mark 500 years since Reformation in Wittenberg service

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 November 2017
09:12 CET+01:00
historymartin lutherreformation500th anniversaryprotestantism

Share this article

Protestants, Catholics mark 500 years since Reformation in Wittenberg service
Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attended a service in Wittenberg celebrating Reformation Day on Tuesday. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 November 2017
09:12 CET+01:00
Catholic and Lutheran leaders on Tuesday asked forgiveness for violence sparked by the Reformation, as worshippers celebrated 500 years since the religious revolution that created the Protestant church.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived for a service at the church where German theologian Martin Luther is said to have first displayed his list of criticisms of the Catholic Church in 1517.

Legend has it Luther nailed his "95 theses" to the church door in a brazen challenge to the powerful institution, creating shock waves that eventually changed the face of Christianity.

The Reformation caused major upheaval in Europe, leading to wars, persecutions and exoduses, including the departure of the pilgrims for what was later to become America.

SEE ALSO: 12 surprising facts you didn't know about Martin Luther

The deadliest of Europe's religious conflicts was the Thirty Years' War which ended in 1648 and after which religion's role in European politics was reduced.

The Vatican and Lutheran World Federation released a rare joint statement on the anniversary Tuesday, saying they "begged forgiveness for our failures and for the ways in which Christians have wounded the Body of the Lord and offended each other during the five hundred years since the beginning of the Reformation until today.

"We recognise that while the past cannot be changed, its influence upon us today can be transformed to become a stimulus for growing communion, and a sign of hope for the world to overcome division and fragmentation," they said.

Merkel, herself the daughter of a Protestant pastor, said during a speech at Wittenberg's City Hall that "Luther had spurred a movement that nothing can stop."

"He laid the groundwork for a new understanding of Man and the eventual development of modern democracy," she said, while evoking the church's "crucial role" in society - Germany is one of several countries that do not have a strict official separation between church and state.

'Overcoming differences'

The service at the gothic Schlosskirche (All Saints' Church) in Wittenberg in eastern Germany marks the end of year-long celebrations by protestants in 700 German towns and cities.

Ahead of the service, celebrants crowded the street leading to the 16th-century house of worship, which houses Luther's tomb.

In Germany, "Reformation Day" is already a public holiday in several states, but this year the occasion was marked across the country.

Luther challenged Catholic clerics' practice of selling "indulgences" to repentant worshippers.

He said Christians could not buy or earn their way into heaven but only entered by the grace of God, and his challenge had widespread ramifications, including the establishment of the Church of England in Britain in 1534.

However, the theologian's name has also been associated with one of Germany's darkest periods: his attacks on Judaism in his writings were used as a reference for Nazi ideology.

Merkel had said it was essential that Luther's anti-Semitism never be scrubbed from his theological legacy.

READ ALSO: Anti-Jewish sculpture in Wittenberg splits opinion on 500th anniversary of Reformation

"That is, for me, the comprehensive historical reckoning that we need," she said in her weekly video podcast on Saturday.

There are many theological differences between Protestants and Roman Catholics, including whether or not the Bible is the highest authority in matters of faith and whether the pope has full power over the Church.

In the joint statement, both parties committed to "overcome remaining differences between us", adding that it was "clear that what we have in common is far more than that which still divides us".

The precise number of Protestants is difficult to establish, given the number of Churches and offshoots, but the independent Pew Research Center estimates there were more than 800 million in 2011.

historymartin lutherreformation500th anniversaryprotestantism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Simple things are a mystery -- like knowing whether or not shops are open on Sunday (in Germany, they aren’t), or if dickmilch is edible (in Germany, it is).

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Intercultural education: the future of schooling

Related articles

Dual German, Swiss exhibitions lift veil on Nazi-era art hoard

Anti-Jewish sculpture in Wittenberg splits opinion on 500th anniversary of Reformation

Controversy, as Deutsche Bahn plans to name train after Anne Frank

12 surprising facts you didn't know about Martin Luther

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles

10 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Stuttgart

Researchers try to work out origins of 1,000 human skulls from colonial Rwanda

10 things you never knew about German reunification
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The German spy services and their dubious ties to the neo-Nazi scene

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles
Advertisement

How Berlin is struggling to deal with growing homelessness in its parks

Why some foreigners live in Germany without mastering the language

10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich

'Younger, fewer women': 10 things to know about the new German Bundestag
Advertisement
8,511 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Storm Herwart kills three, brings chaos to German rail system
  2. 12 surprising facts you didn't know about Martin Luther
  3. ‘For Air Berlin €1,400 is nothing, for me and my family it is a huge amount of money’
  4. Controversy, as Deutsche Bahn plans to name train after Anne Frank
  5. German police arrest Syrian suspected of preparing 'serious' attack
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/11
Munich babysitters wanted
01/11
Bacon Bacon Bacon!
01/11
Finanzamt, Worldwide Income and Tax Residence
01/11
Returning to Germany with unresolved bills
31/10
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
31/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 17 Nov, in Stuttgart
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
View all notices
Advertisement