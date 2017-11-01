Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Germany overtakes UK as top location in Europe for real estate investors: study

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 November 2017
10:42 CET+01:00
real estateinvestmentsbrexit

Share this article

Germany overtakes UK as top location in Europe for real estate investors: study
Hamburg. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 November 2017
10:42 CET+01:00
Thanks to Brexit, metropolises in Germany now have the greatest potential for development in all of Europe, according to a new study. But, while this might be good news for investors, it means that tenants face higher rents.

The study, which was conducted by auditing firm PwC in cooperation with the Urban Land Institute, found that real estate investment volume over the past 12 months in Germany amounted to €68 billion.

That is a significant rise from the country’s investment volume recorded last year: €54 billion.

In the UK, on the other hand, investments have fallen from €66 billion to €64 billion.

The study also found that German cities are among the metropolises in Europe with the greatest development potential. Four German cities ranked among the top six locations for investment and potential for development in 2018: Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg.

“Population growth, new business generated by Brexit, good economic conditions and political stability - that's what investors like and this is exactly what Germany is profiting from," said PwC partner Susanne Eickermann-Riepe.

Germany as a real estate location, especially Frankfurt, has benefited from the UK's vote to leave the European Union, Eickermann-Riepe added.

But German real estate will likely have to pay a price for its increasing attractiveness. Experts interviewed in the study expect the highest rent increases in Europe to take place in Berlin, Munich and Hamburg.

READ ALSO: Bankers moving to Frankfurt due to Brexit 'could drive up housing prices'

London is the only city in Europe in which rent prices are likely to fall, the study found.

PwC carried out the study by interviewing 818 representatives from real estate companies, investment managers, property developers, institutional investors, lenders, exchange-traded property funds and property developers across Europe.

real estateinvestmentsbrexit

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Simple things are a mystery -- like knowing whether or not shops are open on Sunday (in Germany, they aren’t), or if dickmilch is edible (in Germany, it is).

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Intercultural education: the future of schooling

Related articles

Goldman Sachs CEO touts Frankfurt for post-Brexit banking

Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?

Prepare for 'very hard Brexit', German industry leader warns

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

UKIP's Farage rallies Germany's right-wing AfD

'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'

Brexit set to bring 100,000 jobs to Frankfurt: study

US bank Morgan Stanley to shift jobs to Frankfurt due to Brexit
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The German spy services and their dubious ties to the neo-Nazi scene

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles
Advertisement

How Berlin is struggling to deal with growing homelessness in its parks

Why some foreigners live in Germany without mastering the language

10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich

'Younger, fewer women': 10 things to know about the new German Bundestag
Advertisement
8,511 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Storm Herwart kills three, brings chaos to German rail system
  2. 12 surprising facts you didn't know about Martin Luther
  3. ‘For Air Berlin €1,400 is nothing, for me and my family it is a huge amount of money’
  4. Controversy, as Deutsche Bahn plans to name train after Anne Frank
  5. German police arrest Syrian suspected of preparing 'serious' attack
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/11
Munich babysitters wanted
01/11
Bacon Bacon Bacon!
01/11
Finanzamt, Worldwide Income and Tax Residence
01/11
Returning to Germany with unresolved bills
31/10
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
31/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 17 Nov, in Stuttgart
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
View all notices
Advertisement