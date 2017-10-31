Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German police arrest Syrian suspected of preparing 'serious' attack

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
31 October 2017
09:12 CET+01:00
terrorismsyria

Share this article

German police arrest Syrian suspected of preparing 'serious' attack
File photo/DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
31 October 2017
09:12 CET+01:00
German police on Tuesday arrested a Syrian man suspected of preparing a terror attack using powerful explosives, prosecutors said, almost one year after a deadly jihadist truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas Market.

The man, identified only as Yamen A., 19, was held at dawn by special forces in the northeastern town of Schwerin, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Several apartments were also searched in the region, which is north of Berlin.

The man is suspected of having "planned and already concretely prepared an Islamist-motivated attack in Germany using very powerful explosives," a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, Frauke Kohler, told reporters.

In a statement, the office said the man had made a decision "no later than July 2017 to explode a bomb in Germany with the aim of killing and wounding as many people as possible."

"It has not yet been established whether the suspect already had a target in mind or not," it said, adding that prosecutors did not have any information on whether the suspect belonged to "a terrorist organisation".

In the following weeks, he began to acquire the chemical products and materials necessary to build a bomb.

"A serious attack has been prevented," German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in a statement.

"This action came at exactly the right moment: late enough that the necessary evidence had been gathered but early enough to eliminate any potential danger".

He added: "The threat level in Germany remains high".

German police have been on high alert over potential Islamist attacks, particularly since December last year when a man hijacked a truck and ploughed into shoppers at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people.

The attacker was shot dead by police in Milan four days later, and the rampage was claimed by the Isis terror group.

An investigation pointed to a catalogue of "gross mistakes" by security services in the lead-up to the attack.

'10,000 Islamic radicals'

The scathing report found that authorities had missed several opportunities to arrest and deport the driver, Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri.

The 24-year-old, who had previously been jailed in Italy, had been in touch with radical Islamists and sold drugs in Berlin.

He had managed to escape detection by skipping across German state lines and using different identities.

Last July, a 26-year-old Palestinian asylum seeker wielding a knife stormed into a supermarket in Hamburg, killing one person and wounding six others before being detained by passers-by.

German prosecutors said the man likely had a "radical Islamist" motive.

The intelligence services estimate there are around 10,000 Islamic radicals in Germany, some 1,600 of whom are suspected of being capable of using violence.

Isis claimed responsibility for a number of other attacks in 2016, including the murder of a teenager in Hamburg, a suicide bombing in the southern city of Ansbach that wounded 15, and an axe attack on a train in Bavaria that left five injured.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has allowed in more than one million asylum seekers in the past two years - a decision that has driven the shock rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The arrest Tuesday came as Merkel's conservative CDU party was in talks with the left-leaning Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) to form a coalition government.

One of the main points of friction in the talks is Germany's position on migrants, with the CDU and the FDP hoping to clamp down on new arrivals while the Greens want to maintain a more welcoming stance.

terrorismsyria

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

The German spy services and their dubious ties to the neo-Nazi scene

Ex-IRA member imprisoned for 1990s German shell attack on British base

Alleged Islamist arrested as police seize large arms stock in Berlin raids

Police informant encouraged Islamists to carry out attacks in Germany: report

Failed asylum seekers travelling from Germany pose terror threat, claims Denmark

'Isis ambassador in Germany' on trial for recruiting jihadists

From fleeing Syria to dazzling Merkel in the kitchen

Prosecutors demand life in jail for last surviving member of neo-Nazi terror cell
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The German spy services and their dubious ties to the neo-Nazi scene

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles
Advertisement

How Berlin is struggling to deal with growing homelessness in its parks

Why some foreigners live in Germany without mastering the language

10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich

'Younger, fewer women': 10 things to know about the new German Bundestag
Advertisement
8,511 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Storm Herwart kills three, brings chaos to German rail system
  2. 12 surprising facts you didn't know about Martin Luther
  3. Controversy, as Deutsche Bahn plans to name train after Anne Frank
  4. ‘For Air Berlin €1,400 is nothing, for me and my family it is a huge amount of money’
  5. German police arrest Syrian suspected of plotting bomb attack
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/11
Returning to Germany with unresolved bills
31/10
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
31/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 17 Nov, in Stuttgart
31/10
Apartment rental prices in Munich
30/10
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
30/10
Finanzamt, Worldwide Income and Tax Residence
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
View all notices
Advertisement