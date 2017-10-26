Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Iraqi arrested in Kiel over 54 deaths in refugee crossing

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 October 2017
14:11 CEST+02:00
traffickingrefugeessmuggling

Share this article

Iraqi arrested in Kiel over 54 deaths in refugee crossing
A boat filled with asylum seekers near Greece in 2015. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 October 2017
14:11 CEST+02:00
German federal police arrested an Iraqi suspected people-smuggler believed to be responsible for the deaths of 54 asylum seekers whose boat sank en route to Europe, authorities said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old man, who was not named, was taken into custody Wednesday in the northern town of Strande after refugees who survived the horrific voyage recognized him, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office in nearby Kiel told AFP.

He said the suspect allegedly belonged to a group of people-smugglers trying to bring a group of 320 asylum seekers to Greece from Turkey by boat.

However several of the potential passengers refused to board the vessel on the grounds that it looked unsafe, leading the smugglers to "force them at gunpoint".

While at sea, one of the smugglers allegedly handed the wheel to an asylum seeker and the boat sank within an hour.

Fifty-four people perished, having had "no chance" of reaching shore, the spokesman, Axel Bieler, said.

Prosecutors believe the 27-year-old was key in organizing the deadly journey.

"He arranged the contacts, he put together the logistics with his accomplices," Bieler said.

The suspect, who himself came to Germany in 2015 and applied for asylum, has received a limited residence permit along with his wife and child.

In a hearing before a judge after his arrest, he denied the charges against him, Bieler said.

He faces between three and 15 years in prison if convicted.

Migration to Europe soared in 2015, as people desperate to flee the worsening conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan risked their lives attempting the dangerous crossing.

Germany took in nearly 900,000 people that year alone.

Its courts have recently convicted several people-smugglers as part of a wider crackdown.

Last week, two Romanian men were handed prison sentences in the southern city of Passau for putting the lives of hundreds of asylum seekers at risk while transporting them at the height of the 2015 influx.

In a separate case in the southern town of Traunstein, three alleged people-smugglers went on trial last week accused of bringing hundreds of refugees to Germany in late 2015 and early 2016.

At least six children drowned in the illicit boat crossings from Turkey to Greece.

traffickingrefugeessmuggling

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Security guards in Berlin are pushing refugees into prostitution: media report

Man gives Hitler salute then beats teen refugee to pulp at east German station

Website that dispels rumours about seeking asylum in Germany set to launch

Beautiful to unbearable: what life is like for refugees in Berlin's 'Nazi' neighbourhood

Why the Left Party are tearing pieces out of each other, despite a good election

German court jails two people-smugglers over 2015 influx

Failed asylum seekers travelling from Germany pose terror threat, claims Denmark

Iraqis much more likely to get asylum in Bremen than in Berlin, official figures show
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles

How Berlin is struggling to deal with growing homelessness in its parks

Why some foreigners live in Germany without mastering the language
Advertisement

10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich

'Younger, fewer women': 10 things to know about the new German Bundestag

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations
Advertisement
8,526 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These are Germany's 10 most beautiful and iconic castles
  2. 10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich
  3. Why some foreigners live in Germany without mastering the language
  4. Hostile mood at first Bundestag sitting, as AfD compares rivals to Nazis
  5. Germany has the second best passport in the world, study shows
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/10
AFN and Satellite TV installations
27/10
Obligatory back-payments on health insurance
26/10
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
26/10
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
26/10
Apartment rental termination letter
26/10
Importing and exporting movies through iTunes
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement