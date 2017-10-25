Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Schäuble admits he would've dreaded imposing Greek austerity on Germany

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 October 2017
09:55 CEST+02:00
greeceschäublebail outs

Share this article

Schäuble admits he would've dreaded imposing Greek austerity on Germany
Wolfgang Schäuble. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 October 2017
09:55 CEST+02:00
Germany's hardline former finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble on Wednesday said he would have found it far from easy to impose on his country austerity measures like the ones he helped design for Greece.

"I would not have wanted to be forced to impose such reforms in Germany, politically it is not at all easy," Schäuble, who was Germany's feared paymaster from 2009 and one of the architects of the Greek bailouts, told Greece's Skai TV.

With the worst of Greece's eight-year economic crisis now over, Schäuble said that seeing the southern European nation shrug off bailout crutches would be his "happiest moment".

"I believe (the nightmare) is over, the data shows things are recovering," he said.

"According to the latest (information), it is thought that Greece will manage without new measures, and that it will regain access to the markets."

Following three successive bailouts since 2010 which Germany played a key role in crafting, Greece's gross national output fell by a quarter owing to broad pay cuts and tax hikes imposed to rein in runaway state spending.

Schäuble insists that the painful mix, which also saw pensions slashed, was always Greece's choice to make.

"None of us ever wanted to harm Greece. We always fought to find the course Greece could follow towards improvement," he said.

"It was always clear that nobody could pressure Greece. It was always clear that Greece was the one who decided," he said.

Schäuble also denied trying to push Athens out of the eurozone in 2015.

"Essentially all (European finance ministers) were of the view that the best thing for Greece would be to take time out (from the euro) with European backing," he said.

Schäuble also took a swipe at flamboyant former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, who has written a book about Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' failed attempt to revamp the bailout after coming to power in 2015.

"To be honest, what Varoufakis says is so far removed from reality that I cannot really deal with it," Schäuble said.

The 75-year-old minister known for his caustic wit was nominated parliament speaker on Tuesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly asked Schäuble to take the post to rein in the far-right AfD in parliament.

greeceschäublebail outs

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Vacant Finance Ministry becomes holy grail for parties in coalition talks

Personalized banknotes for Finance Minister Schäuble's farewell party

Greeks brace for more Merkel, worrying about potential sway of liberal allies

Turkey reminds me of communist East Germany, says veteran German finance minister

Germany made more than €1 billion from helping out Greece: report

Europeans see Germany favourably, but think it has too much power

Door still open if Brits give up on Brexit, says German finance minister

Greece, Germany agree to slow refugee family reunification: report
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich

'Younger, fewer women': 10 things to know about the new German Bundestag

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations
Advertisement

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations

Can Berlin compete against London as a great capital city?

Can Berlin compete against London as a great capital city?
Advertisement
8,526 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 14 German towns with hilarious literal translations
  2. Man gives Hitler salute then beats teen refugee to pulp at east German station
  3. 10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich
  4. Why some foreigners live in Germany without mastering the language
  5. 9.7 million-year-old ape teeth found in Germany open debate about human history
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/10
Importing and exporting movies through iTunes
26/10
Obligatory back-payments on health insurance
25/10
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
25/10
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
25/10
New Mom in Stuttgart (English-speaker)
25/10
Meetup for expecting moms and toddlers Stuttgart
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement