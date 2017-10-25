Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Alleged Islamist arrested as police seize large arms stock in Berlin raids

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 October 2017
10:35 CEST+02:00
islamistsberlinterrorism

Share this article

Alleged Islamist arrested as police seize large arms stock in Berlin raids
Photo: DPA
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 October 2017
10:35 CEST+02:00
Berlin police said on Wednesday they had arrested an alleged Islamist militant during overnight raids and seized a cache of weapons but found no evidence of an imminent attack.

The suspect, an unnamed 40-year-old German citizen, will come before a judge later in the day, the police and the public prosecutor said in a joint statement.

The raids at four sites in the German capital - including on properties in Charlottenburg and Reinickendorf - allowed police to "seize weapons, weapon parts and large quantities of ammunition," according to the statement, which did not give details about the type of arms found.

"Due to concerns they could be used for attacks, Berlin prosecutors took over the investigation," the authorities said.

"After it was determined that (the suspect) displayed an increased willingness to use violence, it was decided to arrest him. The suspicion of weapon possession was confirmed, without any evidence so far of a concrete attack plan."

The suspect came to their attention in the course of another criminal probe, they added.

German police have been on high alert to the threat of Islamist attacks, particularly after a truck rampage claimed by the Islamic State group killed 12 people in Berlin last December.

A report published last month found that Berlin authorities had missed several opportunities to arrest and deport the driver, Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri.

Officials admitted a series of security failures that allowed Amri to register under multiple identities and evade authorities while he was in contact with Islamist militants.

islamistsberlinterrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Ex-IRA member imprisoned for 1990s German shell attack on British base

How Berlin is struggling to deal with growing homelessness in its parks

‘We’ll offer Berliners connections to the entire world - through Munich and Frankfurt’

Can Berlin compete against London as a great capital city?

Beautiful to unbearable: what life is like for refugees in Berlin's 'Nazi' neighbourhood

Police informant encouraged Islamists to carry out attacks in Germany: report

Where to go in Berlin for a taste of the Weimar Republic

California radio station brings cool music and ‘cultural exchange’ to Berlin airwaves
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich

'Younger, fewer women': 10 things to know about the new German Bundestag

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations
Advertisement

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations

14 German towns with hilarious literal translations

Can Berlin compete against London as a great capital city?

Can Berlin compete against London as a great capital city?
Advertisement
8,526 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 14 German towns with hilarious literal translations
  2. Man gives Hitler salute then beats teen refugee to pulp at east German station
  3. 10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich
  4. Why some foreigners live in Germany without mastering the language
  5. 9.7 million-year-old ape teeth found in Germany open debate about human history
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/10
Importing and exporting movies through iTunes
26/10
Obligatory back-payments on health insurance
25/10
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
25/10
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
25/10
New Mom in Stuttgart (English-speaker)
25/10
Meetup for expecting moms and toddlers Stuttgart
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement