30,000 smashed beer bottles bring autobahn near Frankfurt to standstill

Around 30,000 bottles of beer scattered across a German autobahn after a truck accident Wednesday, snarling traffic and sparking a sudsy clean-up operation.

Police said a car collided with a delivery vehicle on the autobahn north of Frankfurt, knocking the lorry against a guardrail.

When its tarp tore open, 1,500 cases tumbled out, strewing the bottles across the road. The highway was partially closed and clean-up of the boozy spill was still ongoing hours later.

The driver was taken to hospital for a medical examination. Both vehicles were towed.

Beer related accidents aren't actually that uncommon on German motorways. The A9 was completely shut down in one direction in northern Bavaria in August when a truck lost its cargo of beer.

