Trial starts of women who tied up their ex and left him naked in the woods

Photo: DPA

On Monday, the trial of two women who stand accused of kidnapping, threatening and leaving their ex-lover naked in the woods began in Frankfurt Oder regional court.

Yvonne S. (39), the victim's ex-wife, and Birgit K. (37), the victim's ex-girlfriend, are facing charges of deprivation of liberty and grievous bodily harm after the pair allegedly kidnapped Thomas L. and left him bound and naked in the woods after physically assaulting him, reports Bild.

The incident occurred in March 2015 and reportedly involved four as-yet unknown men.

According to the account that the ex-wife gave at the trial, while crying in her car at a bus stop one day, she was approached by a stranger one day, who offered to help her hurt someone.

She arranged to meet the man three days later in a supermarket car park but there was never a collective plan of action.

On the day of the crime, she went with the co-defendant to confront her ex and "somehow" they ended up in the agreed upon car park where the stranger was waiting for her with three other men.

The rest of the course of action was apparently "no longer in our hands", said the 39-year-old. She sat in the driver's seat and her co-defendant sat in the passenger's seat while the four men picked up the victim.

The women claim they only wanted to give their mutual ex-lover a warning, but the men then allegedly punched and kicked 45-year-old Thomas L., tied him up with cable ties and covered up his eyes and mouth.

The man sustained serious injuries from the attack including brain trauma, bruising and hematomas, as well as resultant psychological issues such as anxiety.

Thomas L. was then left tied up and told to count slowly to 100 before freeing himself but his phone, wallet and clothes were all taken, so he couldn't call for help and was left to find his way out of the forest on foot in temperatures of 6C which later fell to 2C, reports Bild.

The man could only find a bin bag to cover himself up and eventually got help from a driver on a nearby country road.

In defence of her actions, the victim's ex-wife said that her ex-husband was physically abusive during their relationship and had called her up repeatedly after her divorce to harass her. He had also allegedly hacked her email account and so she felt "hunted and watched".

The victim didn’t make an appearance on the first day in court but is expected to appear later on in the trial.

Judge Ulrich Karmann made it clear on the first day that he did not believe the defendant’s story about the identities of the four men and how they came to be present and said that with a real confession the women could avoid jail time.

According to Bild, the trial is expected to conclude in November.