Berliners break world record with 423kg döner kebab

DPA/The Local
23 October 2017
10:56 CEST+02:00
The largest döner kebab in the world was served at the Mall of Berlin on Friday, breaking the previous world record held by Australians from 2004.

Back then, an Australian team had produced a 413 kilogram döner kebab. But Berliners managed to break that record by a narrow margin in the creation of a giant döner that was even larger, weighing in at 423.5 kilograms.

“More gigantic, meatier, juicier and saucier - our döner kebab is simply gigantic," said morning presenter Big Moe of 98.8 KISS FM. The winning team consisted of several other employees from the Berlin-based radio station.

Originally the giant döner weighed 847 kilograms when put on the scales. But according to judge Olaf Kuchenbecker from the Rekord-Institut für Deutschland (RID), it could not be judged as a whole because at the time of weighing the flatbread consisted of two parts.

The giant döner was therefore cut into two pieces and “the larger piece broke the record,” Kuchenbecker said.

“The fact that there are now two portions of döner at around 423.5 kilos each is absolutely amazing! We have set the world record twice and it tastes great,” said Big Moe.

For those skeptical of the quality of the ingredients used in creating a humongous version of Germany's favoured fast food, the giant kebab was prepared using real flatbread and filled with classic components such as döner meat, lettuce and red and white cabbage.

The event drew in hundreds of spectators. Photo: DPA.

“The kebab was made for consumption,” said programme director at KISS FM, York Strempel.

“It had to be not only tasty and big, but also top quality," Strempel added.

But the team used herb sauce rather than garlic sauce that döner is traditionally served with, as this would have been “offensive in terms of smell” for a kebab of this size, according to Kuchenbecker.

After the final weigh-in, the kebab was cut up and distributed among a crowd of around 400 lucky spectators free of charge.

