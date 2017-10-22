Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Thousands march in Berlin against far-right AfD

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 October 2017
14:57 CEST+02:00
afd

Share this article

Thousands march in Berlin against far-right AfD
A demonstrator holds a sign reading 'diversity for Germany'. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 October 2017
14:57 CEST+02:00
Thousands of demonstrators marched Sunday in Berlin, in protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany's debut in parliament next week.

Bearing posters with slogans like "Stop AfD", "My voice against incitement" or "My heart beats for diversity", the demonstrators rallied two days before AfD lawmakers will join other MPs at the first sitting of Germany's newly-elected parliament.

The anti-Islam and anti-migrant AfD garnered 12.6 percent of the vote in the watershed general election in September and became the country's third biggest party.

Its arrival in the Bundestag is a political earthquake for post-war Germany, as the AfD's top figures have repeatedly smashed taboos with their claims on German identity or by challenging Germany's culture of atonement over World War II.

But the party proved appealing to voters angry with Chancellor Angela Merkel's border policy, which allowed more than one million asylum seekers into the country since 2015.

Calling on people to join the protest on Sunday, the popular movement Campact urged Germans to "steal the show from the AfD".

"When the AfD sits in the Bundestag for the first time on October 24th, it needs to know that our parliament is not a stage for racism, discrimination and falsifying history!" said Campact.

Teacher Annette Saidler acknowledged at the protest that "it's now too late" to stop the AfD from entering parliament.

"We can't do anything other than demonstrate, to say that there are still many people who did not vote for the AfD."

Another protester, 25-year-old university student Bastian Schmidt said he was at the demonstration to "call on parliamentary parties to protest in parliament against the AfD".

"But above all, the people who are here, wherever they are in their daily lives -- in schools, universities or companies -- must fight against racism," said Schmidt, who turned up with a group of like-minded schoolmates.

READ ALSO: 'Merkel understood nothing': AfD's gains greatest in eastern Germany

afd

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Merkel understood nothing': AfD's gains greatest in eastern Germany

Protests hit Frankfurt book fair in row over far-right

Former AfD leader Petry sets up new party, hoping for more success than predecessor

AfD exodus continues: NRW politician quits over party’s lurch to right

Merkel confirms ready to govern with liberals and Greens

Second AfD lawmaker quits party's Bundestag faction

OPINION: Angela Merkel’s principled approach to migration is good for democracy

Deadlock over Bundestag seating, as liberals refuse place next to AfD
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What is the best way to travel around Germany?

OPINION: The German beer industry is failing to live up to its potential

New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones
Advertisement

Where to go in Berlin for a taste of the Weimar Republic

12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

Why the Left Party are tearing pieces out of each other, despite a good election
Advertisement
8,828 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. If you've mastered these eight tricky skills, you're truly now a German
  2. LISTEN: Austria turns right, Venice bids for freedom, France stamps on sex pests
  3. Beautiful to unbearable: what life is like for refugees in Berlin's 'Nazi' neighbourhood
  4. Wild boars go on rampage in north German town, injuring four people
  5. 'Men touched my body and I was surprised; I thought this doesn't happen in Germany'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/10
Is Hassloch a good area for an English family
22/10
Websites for online trading of stocks and shares
22/10
Useful Android applications
21/10
Ingolstadt Village outlet shopping
21/10
Deutsche Post online complaints form in English
20/10
Changing Tax ID numbers (Steuernummer)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
View all notices
Advertisement