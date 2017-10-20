Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police informant encouraged Islamists to carry out attacks in Germany: report

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 October 2017
09:02 CEST+02:00
terrorismislamismamri

Share this article

Police informant encouraged Islamists to carry out attacks in Germany: report
The attack on Breitscheidplatz. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 October 2017
09:02 CEST+02:00
A German police informant has been accused of inciting terror acts - and allegedly had links to the Berlin Christmas market attacker, according to media reports Thursday.

The suspect reportedly encouraged extremists to carry out attacks in Germany rather than travel to Syria, according to a report seen by German broadcaster ARD.

If confirmed, it is another blow to the country's security forces, who have already been criticised, in a recent report, for making serious errors.

The North Rhine-Westphalia police force in west Germany, where the informant worked, did not comment on the matter.

The informant allegedly had strong links to Tunisian Anis Amri, who killed 12 people and left 56 injured when he ploughed a truck into crowds in Berlin in December last year.

Officials have already admitted a series of security failures that allowed Amri to register under multiple identities and evade authorities while he was in contact with Islamist militants.

Several lawyers have said the alleged police informer tried to push their clients, accused of having jihadists links, to carry out attacks.

"Let's kill those non-believers. We need good men to do these attacks here in Germany," he allegedly said, according to lawyer Ali Aydin.

terrorismislamismamri

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Failed asylum seekers travelling from Germany pose terror threat, claims Denmark

Official investigation slams police over handling of Berlin terror attacker

'Isis ambassador in Germany' on trial for recruiting jihadists

German spy found guilty of trying to share state secrets in jihadist chats

Prosecutors demand life in jail for last surviving member of neo-Nazi terror cell

Gay porn actor turned German spy goes on trial for treason over Islamist chats

40 years after 'the German Autumn': who were the RAF terror group?

Isis terrorists are ‘in among us’, Syrian journalist warns
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What is the best way to travel around Germany?

OPINION: The German beer industry is failing to live up to its potential

New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones
Advertisement

Where to go in Berlin for a taste of the Weimar Republic

12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

Why the Left Party are tearing pieces out of each other, despite a good election
Advertisement
8,857 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The 10 strangest places for tourists to stay in Germany
  2. If you've mastered these eight tricky skills, you're truly now a German
  3. Construction on bypass in Bavaria stopped to let hamster sleep
  4. LISTEN: Austria turns right, Venice bids for freedom, France stamps on sex pests
  5. Man who raped camper while holding saw sentenced to 11 years in jail
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/10
Ingolstadt Village outlet shopping
21/10
Deutsche Post online complaints form in English
20/10
Changing Tax ID numbers (Steuernummer)
19/10
Halloween Trick or Treating with map
19/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
19/10
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
View all notices
Advertisement