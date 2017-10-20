Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

EU anti-trust investigators raid BMW headquarters in Munich

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 October 2017
16:40 CEST+02:00
carsbmwmunichdieselgate

Share this article

EU anti-trust investigators raid BMW headquarters in Munich
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 October 2017
16:40 CEST+02:00
EU anti-trust regulators have raided the offices of automaker BMW in Munich, the company said, in a fresh blow to the German car industry already hit by the Dieselgate scandal.

The European Commission, which refused to confirm the company targeted, said it "can confirm that as of October 16, 2017 its officials carried out an unannounced inspection at the premises of a car manufacturer in Germany."

The inspection was related to "concerns that several German car manufacturers may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," a statement said.

The commission added that Daimler was cooperating with the commission and could accordingly offer the firm leniency in the case.

"The inspection is linked to complaints against five auto companies that were reported in the media last July," BMW said in a statement that confirmed the raids.

News weekly Der Spiegel reported in July that German carmakers Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW and Daimler secretly worked together from the 1990s on car development, construction and logistics -- including how to meet increasingly tough diesel emissions criteria.

Both buyers and suppliers of the auto giants suffered from the under-the-table deals, the magazine alleged.

Wolfsburg-based VW, along with Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, was among the first to hand over details of the alleged broader collusion between the five firms to competition authorities, reported Spiegel, saying it had seen a relevant VW document.

For the world's largest carmaker Volkswagen, the diesel emissions scandal alone has already cost tens of billions of euros since 2015.

In a separate cartel case, Daimler suffered a billion-euro fine from Brussels last summer for fixing truck prices with competitors.

In theory, the European Commission or Germany's federal competition authority could fine firms 10 percent of annual revenue - or close to €50 billion across all five car companies, based on 2016 sales.

carsbmwmunichdieselgate

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Suspect arrested in Munich knife assault: police

Munich locals disgruntled after Scottish football fans make mess of central square

Daimler recalls million-plus vehicles worldwide over airbag problems: report

Developer who ripped down historic Munich house told to rebuild it brick-by-brick

VIDEO: Is this beer festival in Stuttgart better than Oktoberfest?

10 surprising facts you should know about Neuschwanstein Castle

VW's dieselgate bill jumps on 'complex' US recalls

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What is the best way to travel around Germany?

OPINION: The German beer industry is failing to live up to its potential

New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones
Advertisement

Where to go in Berlin for a taste of the Weimar Republic

12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

Why the Left Party are tearing pieces out of each other, despite a good election
Advertisement
8,857 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The 10 strangest places for tourists to stay in Germany
  2. If you've mastered these eight tricky skills, you're truly now a German
  3. Construction on bypass in Bavaria stopped to let hamster sleep
  4. LISTEN: Austria turns right, Venice bids for freedom, France stamps on sex pests
  5. Man who raped camper while holding saw sentenced to 11 years in jail
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/10
Ingolstadt Village outlet shopping
21/10
Deutsche Post online complaints form in English
20/10
Changing Tax ID numbers (Steuernummer)
19/10
Halloween Trick or Treating with map
19/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
19/10
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
View all notices
Advertisement