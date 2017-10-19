Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Construction on bypass in Bavaria stopped to let hamster sleep

Lucinda Watts
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 October 2017
16:28 CEST+02:00
bavariahamsterenvironmentanimals

Share this article

Construction on bypass in Bavaria stopped to let hamster sleep
Photo: DPA
Lucinda Watts
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 October 2017
16:28 CEST+02:00
A field hamster has chosen a building site in Euerbach in Bavaria to be its winter hibernation spot. Although a seemingly harmless occurrence, this means that building of a bypass has to be delayed until next spring.

The building of a bypass and a roundabout was meant to commence at the start of Autumn die Welt reports, but because the hamster found living on the building site is endangered, construction had to be postponed until late April or even May.

According to Germany's 'Red List', field hamsters, or 'cricetus cricetus', are considered endangered in Bavaria and critically endangered in Germany, and therefore killing the hamster or destroying its habitat would have criminal consequences.

Field hamsters are more common in the region of Schweinfurt where Euerbach is located, as the soil there is especially good.

People are not allowed to move the hamster, apart from in exceptional cases and particularly not during their hibernation period. 
 
The hamster can only be moved by experts once he wakes from his winter sleep and is active once again. This could take until May to happen.
 
This isn't the first time that this species has held up building work in the region. Ten years ago, construction of a large furniture shop was held up when 180 field hamsters had to be removed, Die Welt reports.
 
The decline in the field hamster population is due to intensive agriculture, field hamster expert Steffen Jodl told Bayerische Rundfunk.
 
Digging of the soil and adding manure or pesticides mean they can't find food for winter. Additionally, the hamsters' habitat is becoming smaller and smaller because of construction projects and roads.
 
A field hamster being transported. Photo: DPA
 
bavariahamsterenvironmentanimals

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Police in Bavaria called out to deal with drunk and disorderly racoon

Insects decline dramatically in German nature reserves: study

'Largest ever' illegal animal transport in Germany stopped in Bavaria

Freiburg police give all clear after river turns bright green

Germany at huge risk of missing 2020 climate targets, government figures show

Record-breaking new cable car for tallest mountain in Germany near completion

After sea voyage, migrants risk lives on freight trains to Germany

Beware the Wolpertinger - Bavaria's legendary hybrid creature
Advertisement

Recent highlights

New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones

Where to go in Berlin for a taste of the Weimar Republic

12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills
Advertisement

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

Why the Left Party are tearing pieces out of each other, despite a good election

VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre

How the Rhine river was transformed from grotty marshland to tourist haven
Advertisement
9,112 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills
  2. VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre
  3. The 10 strangest places for tourists to stay in Germany
  4. New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones
  5. Police arrive at Munich U-Bahn after sex pair shock commuters
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/10
Halloween Trick or Treating with map
19/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
19/10
Munich babysitters wanted
19/10
Deutsche Post online complaints form in English
19/10
Where to buy a Dirndl in Munich
19/10
Germany produces the best TV in the world
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
View all notices
Advertisement