Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Man who raped camper while holding saw sentenced to 11 years in jail

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 October 2017
14:13 CEST+02:00
rapecrimetrialbonn

Share this article

Man who raped camper while holding saw sentenced to 11 years in jail
Eric X. in court. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 October 2017
14:13 CEST+02:00
A 31-year-old man was found guilty of rape by a court in Bonn on Thursday and was sentenced to eleven and a half years in custody.

The court decided that Eric X. was guilty of the crime committed at the beginning of April. He was found to have used a saw to cut open the tent in which a young couple were sleeping in a nature reserve outside the former capital. He then forced the 23-year-old woman to follow him outside the tent, where he raped her.

He was also found guilty of stealing a speaker and six euros from the couple.

The prosecution had called for a sentence of 13 years, while the defence did not call for a specific ruling.

Although the 31-year-old disputed his guilt, investigators found his DNA at the crime scene and on the victim. His behaviour during the trial was also marked out by hostility to the victim, whom he described as a prostitute.

The police who interviewed the victim said that she acted in the correct way. She did not resist the attack and told her boyfriend to call the police rather than using the Swiss army knife he had taken with him.

The crime was notable for its brutality, but also for the fact that Eric X. was an asylum seeker from Ghana. People who have arrived in Germany seeking asylum are disproportionately likely to be suspects in rape and sexual assault investigations, police statistics show.

An increase in sexual assault, allied to a string of terrorist attacks last year, have soured the public mood against asylum seekers and likely contributed to the success of the far-right Alternative for Germany in recent elections.

READ MORE: Why refugees are more likely to be suspects in sexual assault cases

rapecrimetrialbonn

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Mayor accuses police of ‘giving up control’ after murder in busy Cologne square

Germany’s most notorious hostage-taker to be released after 30 years behind bars

Child abuse victim rescued hours after police publish her picture

Prosecutors press charges over rape and murder of Freiburg jogger

Former 'Mr Germany' on trial for shooting police officer

'Germany's James Bond' given 2-year suspended sentence for tax evasion

Ex-Social Democrat politician jailed for almost 4 years for sexual assault

Why are refugees disproportionately likely to be suspects in sexual assault cases?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones

Where to go in Berlin for a taste of the Weimar Republic

12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills
Advertisement

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

Why the Left Party are tearing pieces out of each other, despite a good election

VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre

How the Rhine river was transformed from grotty marshland to tourist haven
Advertisement
9,112 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills
  2. VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre
  3. The 10 strangest places for tourists to stay in Germany
  4. New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones
  5. Police arrive at Munich U-Bahn after sex pair shock commuters
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/10
Halloween Trick or Treating with map
19/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
19/10
Munich babysitters wanted
19/10
Deutsche Post online complaints form in English
19/10
Where to buy a Dirndl in Munich
19/10
Germany produces the best TV in the world
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
View all notices
Advertisement