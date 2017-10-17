Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Salmonella-contaminated salami recalled from Aldi for second time this year

DPA/The Local
17 October 2017
12:49 CEST+02:00
Salmonella-contaminated salami recalled from Aldi for second time this year
Photo: DPA
17 October 2017
12:49 CEST+02:00
A brand of mini-salami sold at Aldi Nord has been recalled by the company Hans Kupfer & Sohn GmbH & Co after finding traces of Salmonella present. This follows a previous recall in September of the same product.

The Salami Piccolini, sold exclusively at Aldi North, was recalled by the manufacturer on Monday after consultation with the authorities.

The Bavarian company Hans Kupfer & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG have recalled batch number HKS170671 of the 100g packs of Mediterranean-type salami, with the use-by date 9.11.17, and have strongly advised against customers consuming the product if they have already bought it. 

The sausage was sold in branches of the Aldi Nord chain in Berlin and Hamburg, as well as in the federal states of Brandenburg, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Lower Saxony, Nord Rhine Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein.

This is not the first time there have been problems with the product as, at the end of September, another batch of the mini-salami, with the serial number HKS169171 and the use-by date 22.10.2017, was recalled for the same reason.

Salmonella is a form of food poisoning which manifests itself within a few days after infection with diarrhoea and abdominal pain, as well as occasional vomiting and a slight fever.

Most people recover from the illness within a few days without medical treatment, but for those with a weakened immune system and elderly people, the disease can be critical.

