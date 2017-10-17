Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Nazi grandma' sentenced to six months in jail for Holocaust denial

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 October 2017
08:28 CEST+02:00
holocaustnazi grandma

Share this article

'Nazi grandma' sentenced to six months in jail for Holocaust denial
Ursula Haverbeck in court in Berlin on Monday. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 October 2017
08:28 CEST+02:00
A German court on Monday sentenced an 88-year-old "Nazi grandma" to six months in jail, the fifth in a string of similar convictions for the repeat Holocaust denier.

Ursula Haverbeck has often denied the mass murder of millions of Jews by the Nazis, which constitutes incitement of racial hatred under German law.

And although she has been convicted on several occasions, she has not served any jail time, as the cases are all still under appeal.

During a public event at the end of January, Haverbeck repeated her claims, saying it was "not true" that there were gas chambers at the Auschwitz death camp.

She also disputed the fact that 1.1 million people were killed at the concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

During her trial, Haverbeck argued that she was only quoting from a book that she was presenting at the event.

She also filed an immediate appeal against Monday's ruling.

Dubbed the "Nazi grandma" by German media, Haverbeck is a notorious extremist who was once chairwoman of a far-right training centre shut down in 2008 for spreading Nazi propaganda.

She had also appeared on television to declare that "the Holocaust is the biggest and most sustainable lie in history".

A court spokeswoman said that Haverbeck would only be imprisoned if an appeal fails and if she is deemed fit to serve time in prison.

holocaustnazi grandma

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Israel missed capture of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele twice, documents reveal

Case against Auschwitz medic to be thrown out due to ill health

Notorious Holocaust denier Ernst Zündel dies in Germany

96-year-old 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz' fit to serve sentence: prosecutors

Hungary deports left-wing terrorist turned neo-Nazi to Germany

Holocaust memorial stones at last allowed in Bavarian city

German scientists to identify Nazi disabled victim remains

Far-right party claims to be one of few 'guarantors of Jewish life' in Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Nine life-saving tips for foreign students in Germany

Why has the price of butter risen so sharply in the past year?

8 strange superstitions that the Germans hold
Advertisement

Here’s a little-known East German vehicle that’s actually amazing

10 things you use every day and had no idea were invented by Germans

VIDEO: The Local tries out world's ‘largest ever’ energy harvesting walkway at Berlin festival

Why Americans in Germany need to call their members of Congress
Advertisement
8,939 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nine life-saving tips for foreign students in Germany
  2. VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre
  3. German minister sparks uproar with Muslim holiday idea
  4. Police arrive at Munich U-Bahn after sex pair shock commuters
  5. Merkel's CDU party suffers election defeat in Lower Saxony
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
17/10
Munich babysitters available
17/10
Shop refund policies and your rights
17/10
The current weather in Munich
17/10
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
16/10
Adult swimming lessons in Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
View all notices
Advertisement