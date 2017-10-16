Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Woman killed in east Berlin after drunkard crashes car into tram stop

16 October 2017
Woman killed in east Berlin after drunkard crashes car into tram stop
The site of the crash in Friedrichshain. Photo: DPA
16 October 2017
A 57-year-old woman was killed and her companion was severely injured in Berlin’s Friedrichshain neighbourhood early on Saturday morning when a drunk man crashed his vehicle into the tram stop they were waiting at.

The two women were waiting at the Klinikum Friedrichshain tram stop, after finishing night shifts at the local hospital, when the crash occurred.

The 57-year-old's injuries were so severe that she died at the scene of the crime. Her companion was seriously injured and was rushed to intensive care by emergency medics.

Stepans K., the 25-year-old driver of the vehicle was driving without a licence and in a vehicle that was kitted out with stolen plates. He tried to flee the scene of the crime but was held by passersby until the police arrived.

Police recorded a blood alcohol level of 2.5 per mille. On Sunday they charged him with negligent homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased woman’s husband told tabloid BZ that she had travelled into work that day with the tram because she feared that there would not be enough parking spaces at the hospital. He said she was also about to become a grandmother for the first time.

The police have called on witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who saw an Opel Vectra in the area between Landsberger Allee and Lichtenberger Strasse late on Friday evening.

