Deutsche Bahn raises ticket prices between Berlin and Munich by 14 percent

16 October 2017
15:27 CEST+02:00
Deutsche Bahn raises ticket prices between Berlin and Munich by 14 percent
Photo: DPA
16 October 2017
15:27 CEST+02:00
Ticket increases for next year were announced by Deutsche Bahn on Monday. While the prices are rising moderately overall, the new high speed line between Berlin and Bavaria won't be cheap.

Travelling by train from Berlin to Munich will cost €150 in a couple of months' time, after Deutsche Bahn decided to increase the price by 13.6 percent.

The price increase will be introduced when the new train timetable comes into effect on December 10th, the same day that the first high speed trains will travel between Berlin and Munich on a new line cut through the forests and hills of central Germany.

The new route, which cost an estimated €10 billion and took two decades to build, will cut over two hours off current journey times, with the Sprinter service arriving in just under four hours.

Overall, long-distance train ticket prices will increase much less significantly. Full price train tickets in second class carriages will go up by an average of 1.9 percent, while those in first class will climb by 2.9 percent.

DB spokeswoman Birgit Bohle claimed on Monday that this represented “an entirely moderate price rise.”

Inflation currently stands at 1.8 percent in Germany.

The route between Hamburg and Berlin is also set to see a price increase above the average. A full price second class ticket there will cost €2 more at €81 (a 2.5 percent increase).

Regional train tickets are set to rise by 2.3 percent next year, while S-Bahn prices will go up by an average 2.4 percent.

 
