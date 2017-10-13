Advertisement

Here’s a little-known East German vehicle that’s actually amazing

Shelley Pascual
Shelley Pascual
shelley.pascual@thelocal.com
@shelleypascual
13 October 2017
15:50 CEST+02:00
mopedscootervehiclegdrsimson schwalbe

Share this article

Here’s a little-known East German vehicle that’s actually amazing
An original Simson Schwalbe in the colour "Bieber Braun," or beaver brown. Photo: Shelley Pascual.
Shelley Pascual
Shelley Pascual
shelley.pascual@thelocal.com
@shelleypascual
13 October 2017
15:50 CEST+02:00
While the Trabant is a car made in East Germany that’s known for being noisy, slow and extremely polluting, the Simson Schwalbe - a moped from the GDR - is a wondrous vehicle that comes with lots of advantages.

I don’t own a house or a car, but I am a proud Simson Schwalbe moped owner - an original one at that. (Several modern versions have been produced of late).

Purchased four years ago in mint condition from an elderly man in a small town close to Bremen, it’s probably the best investment I’ve ever made.

Built in 1985 in the German Democratic Republic (GDR), it’s older than me. But of all the years I’ve had it now, it’s never let me down.

For about two years, aside from the wintertime, I drove it every day to work and back - about 20 kilometres. In addition to its durability though, there are many more reasons why owning a Schwalbe is so awesome.

Firstly, it’s fast. With an engine size of 50 cubic centimetres, the Schwalbe can go up to 60 kilometres per hour, which stands in stark contrast to newer mopeds.

With a standard driver’s license in Germany, you’re technically only entitled to drive a moped with an engine size of 50 cubic centimetres at a maximum speed of 45 kilometres per hour. Many scooters produced nowadays are designed as such and the Schwalbe is an exception.

The Schwalbe is also rather easy to fix yourself, which means it’s cheap to maintain if you’re handy.

My partner is an engineer and he’s been able to repair our Schwalbe on multiple occasions instead of us having to take it to the shop. For instance, we once saved an estimated €50 when he changed the gasket of the moped himself.

According to him, the Schwalbe is engineered in such a way that it is simple and compact, lending itself very well to being fixed by amateurs. He says that there are lots of helpful tutorial videos online for Schwalbe repairs that even people who aren’t good with their hands can follow (like me).

A further benefit for those that do choose to get their hands dirty is that parts for the Schwalbe are very accessible as there’s a pretty huge after-sales market for the model, too. By comparison, getting your hands on spare parts for a Vespa moped is much more difficult.

Not only is maintenance cheap, the cost of driving a Schwalbe is relatively low.

When I was driving it to work every day, petrol cost up to €32 per month - about half of what I would’ve had to pay if I had gotten a monthly transit pass. Not to mention insurance only costs around €40 a year.

Hitting the open road. Photo: Shelley Pascual.

But none of these advantages top the best thing about owning a Simson Schwalbe, which for me is the unique experience it offers.

Before I owned one, I never knew what it was like to ride down the street on a two-wheeler and to turn people’s heads. People often give me the thumbs-up sign with big grins on their faces as I’m out for a ride on my Schwalbe.

I also had never before been stopped by random strangers in parking lots who, fascinated by my moped, started asking me questions about the Schwalbe such as its age, where it’s from and how I got my hands on it.

This kind of thing happens quite often whenever I’m out on my trusty steed; it’s shown me that not all Germans despise small talk, particularly when it's on the topic of something interesting or meaningful to them.

So sure, it’s great that the Schwalbe’s reliable, fast and cheap in terms of maintenance and petrol costs. The fact that just over one million Simson Schwalbe vehicles were produced in the GDR is pretty cool, too. This means that it'll likely get harder to get your hands on an original as each year passes.

Nowadays you can spend anywhere from €500 to €1,000 for a second hand Schwalbe (we spent €1,000 on ours) and up to €2,000 for a fully restored one.

The only potential downside I’d say about the vehicle is that it’s manual rather than automatic. This meant it took me a few days to learn how to drive it and about two weeks until I felt confident driving it.

Still, the pros definitely still outweigh the cons. Another pro is that it can carry up to two people.

What this means is that you can share the experience of joyriding on a Schwalbe at 60 kilometre per hour speeds through the countryside with someone else - one of my all-time favourite pastimes.

mopedscootervehiclegdrsimson schwalbe

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

10 things you never knew about socialist East Germany

Turkey reminds me of communist East Germany, says veteran German finance minister

New study gives first verifiable death toll at Cold War East German borders

Berlin 'Good Bye Lenin!' showing brings GDR back to life

November 9: the day German history keeps being made

25 years on, Germany's 'two capitals' causing headaches

Disasters in East Germany: socialism was never at fault

Researchers row over number of Cold War border deaths
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why Americans in Germany need to call their members of Congress

10 grammar mistakes Germans keep making in their own language

How a murder has forced light into the shadows of Berlin’s ‘lawless’ central park
Advertisement

Record-breaking new cable car for tallest mountain in Germany near completion

German healthcare - everything you need to know

German healthcare - everything you need to know

The five (painfully slow) stages of flirting in Berlin
Advertisement
8,774 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. German healthcare - everything you need to know
  2. 10 grammar mistakes Germans keep making in their own language
  3. If you know these 10 things, you're a German grammar master
  4. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  5. Record-breaking new cable car for tallest mountain in Germany near completion
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
13/10
German toilet designs
13/10
Cornbread mix
13/10
Berlin ranks among top global cities
12/10
Annual English Book Sale for Charity
12/10
St George's School Cologne
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement