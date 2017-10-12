Advertisement

Frankfurt's iconic Goethe Tower burns to ground in early morning blaze

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 October 2017
14:00 CEST+02:00
goethefiretowerfrankfurt

Share this article

Frankfurt's iconic Goethe Tower burns to ground in early morning blaze
The tower ablaze. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 October 2017
14:00 CEST+02:00
The Frankfurt Goethe Tower was one of the financial city's most popular attractions and Germany's tallest wooden observation tower. Early Thursday morning the fire service were called to the scene and had no choice but to let it burn.

At 3.20 am Thursday morning, the fire department was called to the Goethe Tower in Frankfurt am Main after "numerous emergency calls."

By the time the emergency services arrived, the flames were burning so high that the 43-metre tall wooden tower was considered too dangerous to extinguish, so the fire service secured the surrounding area and tried to prevent the fire from spreading. 

The tower is located in the Sachsenhausen part of town and according to Frankfurt city figures is the tallest wooden observation tower in Germany.

It was named at its opening in 1931 for the centenary of the death of iconic writer, naturalist and academic Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

According to a spokesperson for the fire service, Thorsten Brückner, the more than 80-year-old tower "collapsed and couldn’t be saved.” 

In the early morning, 10 metres of the tourist attraction were still on fire and only four supporting columns remained standing.

It is still unclear whether the cause of the fire was arson but Brückner ruled out an electronic defect as the cause. It is also unknown where on the tower the blaze began, but investigations cannot begin until the fire is completely out.

It is estimated that the few remaining embers will have to be extinguished over the course of the day. Only then can detectives and experts pick apart the rubble and begin to uncover exactly what happened.

Around 60 firemen were called out to the scene to control the fire, but the situation could have been even worse if the fire had occurred earlier in the year.

“Luckily it isn't the peak of summer,” said Brückner, explaining that flying sparks could ignite on contact with the dry forest floor and cause more considerable damage.

The emergency services successfully managed to prevent the flames spreading to the Frankfurt city forest and cooled down the land around the tower to protect adjacent buildings, all the while maintaining a safe distance from the blaze. 
 
Lord Mayor Peter Feldmann (SPD) was clearly affected by the news and is calling for the tower be rebuilt.
 
"The material damage can’t be quantified,” said the fire service spokesperson, “the sentimental damage, however, is enormous.”
goethefiretowerfrankfurt

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Transgender teddy, girl pirate: authors tackle gender norms at Frankfurt Book Fair

Child abuse victim rescued hours after police publish her picture

Macron to open Frankfurt book fair Tuesday, bringing message of closer EU union

Star authors en vogue at Frankfurt Book Fair

10 ways Frankfurt has changed from being dull to dynamic

10 facts you probably didn't know about Frankfurt (even if you live there)

Complications during bomb disposal cause delay in massive Frankfurt evacuation

Brexit set to bring 100,000 jobs to Frankfurt: study
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How a murder has forced light into the shadows of Berlin’s ‘lawless’ central park

Record-breaking new cable car for tallest mountain in Germany near completion

German healthcare - everything you need to know
Advertisement

German healthcare - everything you need to know

The five (painfully slow) stages of flirting in Berlin

Berlin couple make history by becoming first husband and husband to adopt child in Germany

10 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Stuttgart
Advertisement
8,397 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. German healthcare - everything you need to know
  2. 10 grammar mistakes Germans keep making in their own language
  3. If you know these 10 things, you're a German grammar master
  4. Child abuse victim rescued hours after police publish her picture
  5. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
12/10
Annual English Book Sale for Charity
12/10
St George's School Cologne
12/10
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
12/10
German gun permit process
12/10
English & German Kindergarten classes - Heidelberg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement