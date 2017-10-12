Advertisement

VIDEO: The Local tries out world's ‘largest ever’ energy harvesting walkway at Berlin festival

Shelley Pascual
Shelley Pascual
shelley.pascual@thelocal.com
@shelleypascual
12 October 2017
17:29 CEST+02:00
The interactive light and colour installation in Berlin. Photo: Fan Club PR.
Tech giant Google has partnered with startup Pavegen to create a colourful, interactive installation that is believed to be the biggest ever energy harvesting pathway, on display until Sunday in Berlin.

The 26 square metre installation, which is even larger than a smart pavement Pavegen set up in London in July, derives its energy from the footsteps of people.

This energy is then converted into electricity which sets off up to 176 coloured light panels embedded in the walls of the installation as well as generates videos in the form of gifs which capture visitors’ experiences.

Since Tuesday, visitors have been invited to KulturBrauerei in the capital city’s Prenzlauer Berg neighbourhood to have a bit of fun at the walkway, something which The Local's Shelley Pascual and Anja Samy have had the chance to do.

“The Berlin project marks a pivotal moment for us during a year when we have delivered significant permanent installations in other important cities including Washington and London,” said Laurence Kemball-Cook, founder and chief executive at Pavegen.

Pavegen is a startup which was founded in 2009 that specializes in developing technology for smart pavements.

"Working with Google, we’re creating a highly immersive experience with which people can interact physically, showing how the cleaner smart cities of the future will also be fun and vibrant places to be," he added.

It is the first time Google has taken part in Berlin Festival of Lights, an annual event in its 13th edition which sees artists from different countries design light displays for some of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, including the Brandenburg Gate and the Fernsehturm (Television Tower).

