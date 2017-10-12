Developer who ripped down historic Munich house told to rebuild it brick-by-brick

File photo of a demolition in Berlin. Photo: DPA

Residents of the Munich district of Giesing were outraged when a building developer illegally ripped down one of the neighbourhoods most historic houses. A decision by the city mayor is likely to win their approval.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said on Wednesday that the city authorities would issue a decree ordering the the owners of the Uhrmacherhäusl (watchmaker's cottage) to rebuild the house, the Süddeustche Zeitung (SZ) and other media report.

Reiter said that, if possible, the house would be rebuilt with the original materials.

“I found it outrageous that a piece of Giesing history was destroyed in a moonlight action,” Reiter told the SZ.

In early September the owners of the 180-year-old listed building defied the city authorities by moving a digger in to pull down the building before police could stop them.

Residents of Giesing had organized in the weeks afterwards to hold regular memorials in front of the house. Local politicians meanwhile demanded that the city authorities throw the book at the developer.

A Tweet from September 5th noted that "over and over again people stop here, look at the gap, and curse. The people of Giesing won't be pacified so easily."

Immer wieder bleiben Leute stehen, schauen in die Lücke, finden zusammen, schimpfen. So schnell wird man sich in #Giesing nicht beruhigen. pic.twitter.com/6g8ovipLEx — Elisa Britzelmeier (@ElisaBritz) September 5, 2017

The property owner reportedly had plans to construct a much larger building on the site, which could have been a lucrative venture, given Munich’s tight rental market.

