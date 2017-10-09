Advertisement

Four days after storm, direct trains from Hamburg to Berlin start again

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 October 2017
14:39 CEST+02:00
rail storm trains

Four days after storm, direct trains from Hamburg to Berlin start again
Photo: DPA
Shortly after 5am on Monday morning the first direct train to Berlin left Hamburg-Altona station. But people travelling the other way still have to deal with delays.

Trains from Berlin to Hamburg were still being rerouted through Stendal and Uelzen on Monday, meaning the journey took roughly an hour longer than scheduled. Deutsche Bahn cautioned that it could take some time before they are able to resume service on the direct route from Berlin to Hamburg.

But the good news for travellers was that all the damage on the track travelling from the port city to the capital had been cleared and normal service had resumed.

In other parts of the country, direct trains are also still not running, after storm Xavier rumbled across northern Germany on Thursday, throwing trees onto rail lines and roads. Seven people died as winds hit hurricane strength, all of them hit by falling trees.

Services between Osnabrück and Hamburg are set to resume on the normal schedule on Tuesday, while the Leer to Bremen line will reopen on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bahn have described the damage caused by the storm as “massive”, estimating that repair work has been necessary on 1,000 kilometres of track.

rail storm trains

