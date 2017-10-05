Hurricane force winds to hit north and east Germany on Thursday

Photo: DPA

The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a weather warning for the north of the country, including Hamburg and Berlin, as a storm sweeps overhead in the direction of Poland.

Heavy rain is set to fall across the entire north and east of the country throughout Thursday morning.

The DWD has issued a level 3 weather warning for a huge stretch of Germany, from Ostfriesland on the North Sea coast to Saxony on the border with the Czech Republic. The weather services warns of torrential rain and gusts of winds rising to hurricane force in ciities such as Bremen, Hamburg and Berlin. Level 3 is the second highest weather warning issued by the DWD.

The south of Germany meanwhile is set to see spells of sunshine on Thursday morning, with temperature highs of 24C. But the stormy weather will slowly move south during the course of the day.

The grim weather isn’t going away in a hurry.

On Friday most of the country will sit under a rain cloud, with northern Germany getting some respite in the afternoon. In the Alpine region in the far south rain will fall almost constantly throughout the day with the snow level dropping to 1,200 metres in the evening.