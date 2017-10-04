Advertisement

New walls are dividing our society, German President warns on Unity Day

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 October 2017
10:06 CEST+02:00
unity daysteinmeierfar rightrefugees

Share this article

New walls are dividing our society, German President warns on Unity Day
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 October 2017
10:06 CEST+02:00
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned in a speech celebrating German Unity Day on Tuesday that almost three decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall, new barriers have been built in Germany.

“The huge wall that split our country is gone,” said Steinmeier at Unity Day celebrations in Mainz. But he added that the results of the national election in late September showed that “other barriers have been built that are less visible, without barbed wire, and death strips.”

"The new walls are built of alienation, disappointment and anger, which are so deeply rooted that arguments don't get through to people any more," he said.

In the election, the governing grand coalition of the centre-right Christian Union and the centre-left Social Democrats suffered heavy losses, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) entered the Bundestag for the first time after winning 12.6 percent of the vote.

The arrival of over a million refugees in Germany during the last legislative period has been blamed for the rise of the far-right party, and Steinmeier said it was time for an honest debate on the subject.

He argued that the Germans need to differentiate between those people fleeing political persecution and those fleeing from poverty.

“The same rights to protection do not apply to both groups equally,” he said.

Steinmeier also said that public discussion needed to focus on the questions of “what type of migration and how much migration we want, and even need”.

He added that only controlled migration and when Germany offers legal entry into the country can the polarization in the debate be overcome.

“People who are in need should never be ignored by us,” he said, but added that Germany only had a limited capacity to take in refugees.

Unity Day was celebrated in Mainz, the capital of Rhineland-Palatinate in western Germany, on Tuesday. Around half a million visitors were expected in the city for the festivities, which were attended by Steinmeier, Chancellor Angela Merkel, and around 1,200 invited guests.

unity daysteinmeierfar rightrefugees

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

OPINION: Angela Merkel’s principled approach to migration is good for democracy

Why are refugees disproportionately likely to be suspects in sexual assault cases?

'Vote for loyal parties': Merkel takes on hard-right in final election push

From fleeing Syria to dazzling Merkel in the kitchen

Merkel shouldn’t have opened borders without parliament’s approval, internal report finds

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

German NGO demands Italy release seized migrant rescue boat

'We can do it': Is Merkel's refugee rallying cry a boon or a burden this election season?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Five things to know about guns in Germany

7 unmissable events from around Germany in October 2017

Weird things German parents do while raising their kids
Advertisement

Weird things German parents do while raising their kids

10 English words you didn't know we stole from German

'The AfD have taken the place of Merkel’s CDU on the right of German politics'

13 mortifying mistakes German learners always make
Advertisement
7,534 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five things to know about guns in Germany
  2. 10 things you never knew about German reunification
  3. How October 3rd became German Unity Day
  4. North German court rules bread rolls and coffee don’t constitute breakfast: report
  5. WWII bomb forces evacuation of 10,000 in Berlin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/10
Unexpected Grundsteuer bill
05/10
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
04/10
Yoga schools and classes in Munich
04/10
Playgroup for English-speaking parents and kids
04/10
Health insurance for the unemployed
04/10
Wiesn police reports
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement