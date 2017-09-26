Advertisement

Police in Bavaria called out to deal with drunk and disorderly racoon

Anja Samy
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 September 2017
17:13 CEST+02:00
raccoondrunkvineyardbavariaoffbeat

Share this article

Police in Bavaria called out to deal with drunk and disorderly racoon
File photo: DPA
Anja Samy
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 September 2017
17:13 CEST+02:00
What was at first thought to be a dying animal on Friday morning in northern Bavaria, turned out to be just a tipsy raccoon.

"I found a dying raccoon here on the bike path," a man informed the police in the Schweinfurt area, Die Welt reports.

According to the police report, the worried passer-by had called the authorities shortly after 9 am after he came across the animal and noticed that it was acting rather oddly.

He feared the raccoon was dying as he saw it was having trouble staying upright.

But once the police arrived, their well-trained eyes, which are used to spotting drunks on the street, saw the animal swaying and staggering around and recognised that it had, in fact, just imbibed a bit too much alcohol.

The Schweinfurt police did not seem at all annoyed at being called out to a false alarm and reported the raccoon's "drunken stumble through the vineyards" yesterday on their Facebook page.

It seems the raccoon had enjoyed itself a little too much in a nearby vineyard and had eaten a large amount of fermenting grapes causing it to become intoxicated.

The animal was unharmed but police stated that they hoped it had "learned its lesson" as it was lucky not to have stumbled into the path of any traffic before it was found.

Police steered the animal away from the road as a precaution and a few hours later it was nowhere to be seen, so it was assumed that it was sleeping off its hangover in peace.

Raccoons are not native to Germany but were introduced to the country from America in around 1920 to be bred for their fur.

Their introduction to the wild in Germany as game for hunters is falsely attributed to Nazi figure Hermann Göring. This, coupled with the fact that they have spread to and caused havoc in several other neighbouring European countries, has led to various off the wall headlines from tabloids along the lines of "Nazi raccoons on warpath".

raccoondrunkvineyardbavariaoffbeat

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Rare silver treasures from Viking Age discovered on North Sea island

Mystery surrounds 11-year-old found tied up in south German vineyard

‘I wanted to liberalize cannabis laws but ended up in court for deception’

How would Germany's political leaders be best cooked?

Poor pensioner fined €2,000 for picking up empty beer bottle in Munich station

Thieves break into Berlin police HQ, make away with Nazi memorabilia

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

How Germany's election got weird: from Merkel's soup to nudism and beer
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement
8,360 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13 mortifying mistakes German learners always make
  2. Far-right AfD marches into parliament with strong election result
  3. AS IT HAPPENED: Merkel wins fourth election, as far-right enter German parliament
  4. AfD leader Petry causes storm by announcing split from parliamentary party
  5. Rare silver treasures from Viking Age discovered on North Sea island
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/09
Travel to Saudi Arabia
27/09
Munich babysitters wanted
27/09
Great things about living in Munich
26/09
Working as a personal trainer
26/09
Nice person of the day award
26/09
S-Bahn fines question
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement