Advertisement

Rare silver treasures from Viking Age discovered on North Sea island

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 September 2017
16:14 CEST+02:00
silvertreasureviking agesyltoffbeat

Share this article

Rare silver treasures from Viking Age discovered on North Sea island
The education minister of Schleswig-Holstein Karin Prien presenting the ring brooch on Monday. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 September 2017
16:14 CEST+02:00
Archaeologists presented the findings - including a ring brooch - discovered on the north German island of Sylt to the public on Monday.

“This is one of the largest ever silver treasure troves from Schleswig-Holstein," said Claus von Carnap-Bornheim, head of the state’s archaeological office.

In the summer, experts dug up a total of 180 pieces of silver jewellery on Sylt with a total weight of about one kilogram. The pieces included preserved pieces of jewellery such as bracelets, finger rings and a neck ring. Coins and ingots were also found.

View of Sylt from above. Photo: DPA.

Decades ago, a farmer had found a ring brooch made of silver on a field in Sylt. In 2015, the farmer’s family bequeathed the piece of jewellery to their family doctor, who then gave it to local archaeologists.

After determining the area where the find had been discovered, the archaeologists in Schleswig-Holstein started digging.

Among their findings is the needle that matches the ring brooch which initially belonged to the farmer. Experts date it back to the middle of the tenth century. In future, the find will be showcased in the permanent exhibition at the State Archaeological Museum in the city of Schleswig.

silvertreasureviking agesyltoffbeat

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

‘I wanted to liberalize cannabis laws but ended up in court for deception’

How would Germany's political leaders be best cooked?

Poor pensioner fined €2,000 for picking up empty beer bottle in Munich station

Thieves break into Berlin police HQ, make away with Nazi memorabilia

How Germany's election got weird: from Merkel's soup to nudism and beer

Girl finds €14,000 on Berlin U-Bahn train, earning €420 for her honesty

Court asks if donkey at fault for mistaking orange sports car for carrot

Germans have right to squeeze sand between their toes for free, court rules
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement
8,351 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Merkel wins fourth election, as far-right enter German parliament
  2. Far-right AfD marches into parliament with strong election result
  3. AfD leader Petry causes storm by announcing split from parliamentary party
  4. Last flight home for icon of 'German Autumn' of terror
  5. Merkel heads for German poll win, hard-right AfD for first seats
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/09
Bavaria and the real estate bubble
26/09
Easyjet and Ryanair low-cost airlines
25/09
Good psychologist / psychotherapist in Frankfurt
25/09
Mods - why was my topic deleted from the forum?
25/09
Annual tax returns as a low-income freelancer
25/09
Car parking signs and regulations in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement