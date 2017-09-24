Advertisement

Protesters occupy legendary Berlin theatre

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 September 2017
12:46 CEST+02:00
volksbuehnetheatreberlinprotest

Share this article

Protesters occupy legendary Berlin theatre
Berlin's Volksbuehne theatre. Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 September 2017
12:46 CEST+02:00
Berlin's legendary Volksbuehne theatre has been occupied by a group of protesters objecting to a new director who they fear will push the famously radical venue into a more commercial direction.

The protest began on Friday and swelled over the weekend after fruitless negotiations between activists, city authorities and new artistic director Chris Dercon, the former head of London's Tate Modern.

"The talks have ended for now without results," the Volksbuehne theatre said on its Facebook page.

"It remains to be seen whether rehearsals will resume on Monday."

The protesters, who have formed an artists' collective called "From dust to glitter", plan to occupy the building in east Berlin for three months while staging performances free of charge.

They held their first "assembly" on Saturday evening, urging theatre lovers to show up in force and bring supplies such as toilet paper, printers and food and drink.

The appeal was so successful that police said no more supporters could be allowed in after the building reached its maximum capacity of 500 people.

With their protest action, the collective said it wants to "send a message against the current politics" and the creep of "gentrification" in Germany's capital.

Volksbuehne artists have been strongly critical of the theatre's new director Dercon, who replaced the renowned Frank Castorf who led the avant garde theatre for almost a quarter of a century.

Rebuilt after World War II in an imposing Stalinist style using remnants of Hitler's destroyed chancellery, the Volksbuehne prides itself on caustic commentary on political and capitalist hypocrisy.

A prominent theatre director as well as artistic director, Castorf was credited with turning the Volksbuehne into one of Europe's leading venues with his bold, controversial and often lengthy productions.

Dercon, whose nomination has been controversial ever since it was first announced in 2015, will be the first non-artist to take the helm of the fabled theatre.

Critics fear his tenure will herald a shift to less provocative and more commercial productions at the heavily subsidised Volksbuehne.

They have also questioned whether Belgium-born Dercon can bring the radical sensibility and awareness of Berlin's tumultuous history that is woven into the fabric of the theatre.

volksbuehnetheatreberlinprotest

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Thousands of AfD opponents demonstrate in major cities across Germany

Berliners vote to keep Tegel airport open

Top athlete trio threaten Berlin Marathon world record

Girl finds €14,000 on Berlin U-Bahn train, earning €420 for her honesty

Chaos at new airport pushes Berlin into divisive vote on keeping Cold War relic

Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor

Travel chaos tarnishes party for festival-goers at Lollapalooza in Berlin

Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement
8,421 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany
  2. Merkel shouldn’t have opened borders without parliament’s approval, internal report finds
  3. AS IT HAPPENED: Merkel wins fourth election, as far-right enter German parliament
  4. Far-right AfD marches into parliament with strong election result
  5. German justice handed 27,000 images of 'torture and killings by Assad regime'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/09
Mods - why was my topic deleted from the forum?
25/09
Car parking signs and regulations in Germany
25/09
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
25/09
Freelance invoices from USA to Germany
24/09
House plants - general info and advice
24/09
Watching movies online in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement