Advertisement

Last flight home for icon of 'German Autumn' of terror

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 September 2017
09:13 CEST+02:00
landshutlufthansagerman autumnfar leftred army factionbaader-meinhof

Share this article

Last flight home for icon of 'German Autumn' of terror
"Landshut" is finally coming home. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 September 2017
09:13 CEST+02:00
Forty years ago next month, German anti-terror commandos stormed a Lufthansa jet in Somalia, shot its Palestinian hijackers and freed 90 hostages, a climax in a bloody era of far-left militancy.

The 1977 Mogadishu raid became a symbol of the "German Autumn" when the state was at war with the "urban guerrillas" of the Red Army Faction (RAF), also known as the Baader-Meinhof gang, and their international allies.

This Saturday, the storied old Boeing 737 "Landshut", having quietly rusted away in Brazil for almost a decade, will finally come home, destined to serve as a memorial to that turbulent era.

"It's a living symbol of a free society that refuses to give in to fear and terror," said Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, whose ministry bought the gutted plane for the bargain price of €20,000 ($24,000).

Broken up into its fuselage and wings, it was scheduled to arrive aboard two giant Russian transport planes from Fortaleza via Cape Verde to the southern German city of Friedrichshafen.

In the years since that dramatic night when gunshots blasted through its cabin, the aircraft kept flying - first for Lufthansa, then for French, Indonesian and finally a Brazilian airline, which in 2008 retired it on the jungle's edge.

Now the plane, weathered by tropical sun and rain, will find a new home in Germany's Dornier aerospace museum near Lake Constance, set to become an exhibition space on Germany's era of homegrown terrorism.

Bombings, kidnappings

The RAF emerged in 1970 out of the radical fringe of the Vietnam war protest movement and took up arms, in solidarity with revolutionaries such as Ernesto "Che" Guevara and Ho Chi Minh, against what it saw as US capitalist imperialism and a German state then still riddled with former Nazis.

After training with leftist Palestinian militants, it launched a spate of shootings, bombings and kidnappings targeting politicians, police, bankers, business leaders and US troops.

By 1977, its hard-core members, including founding leader Andreas Baader, were long since behind bars, and their comrades sought to free them from their cells.

On October 13th, four militants of the RAF-allied Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine hijacked Mallorca-Frankfurt flight LH 181, demanding the release of 11 RAF members.

During a five-day odyssey which included seven refuelling stops in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the cell's leader, who called himself Captain Martyr Mahmud, shot dead the pilot, Juergen Schumann.

Then-chancellor Helmut Schmidt refused to give in even though RAF militants were also holding hostage the industrialist Hanns Martin Schleyer, a former SS officer.

 'Where are the pigs?'

The Lufthansa jet landed in Mogadishu on October 17th, where Mahmud issued an ultimatum, threatening to set off plastic explosives and dousing passengers in alcohol to accelerate the fire.

After nightfall, 30 German commandos landed, the plane's lights turned off. Operation "Feuerzauber" ("magic fire") was the first mission of the new GSG 9 unit, founded after the security debacle of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre of Jewish athletes.

While German officials played for time, the commandos approached the plane's rear blind spot from behind sand dunes, then climbed blackened ladders to its doors and escape hatches.

Mahmud was on the cockpit radio when he was blinded by flash-bang grenades outside.

The commandos stormed in, one yelling "Heads down, where are the pigs!?", and riddled all four hijackers with bullets, killing three and badly wounding a fourth.

The 82 passengers, four surviving crew and the commandos were unharmed, and officials phoned the message "the job's done" to Bonn.

Hours later in Germany, prison guards reported finding the bodies of three RAF leaders. Their deaths were declared suicides.

In a revenge act, RAF militants shot dead Schleyer, after five weeks in captivity.

By then the RAF terror had claimed over 30 victims, but more waves of killings followed.

The RAF only disbanded in 1998, and, although it had ironically helped to vastly expand German police powers, many murders were never solved.

Today, most ex-militants are dead or living quietly as ex-convicts. Three remain on the run, suspected of robbing money transport vans with grenade launchers to finance their retirement.

By Frank Zeller

landshutlufthansagerman autumnfar leftred army factionbaader-meinhof

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Lufthansa eyes up 78 Air Berlin planes, hinting more is to come

40 years after 'the German Autumn': who were the RAF terror group?

Ryanair rules out Air Berlin bid, denouncing process as 'stitch-up'

Air Berlin aims for September sale, as government denies favouring Lufthansa

Insolvent Air Berlin says it's in talks with three potential buyers

This is how Germans think the state should deal with political extremism

We must stop ignoring left-wing extremism in Germany, Merkel's party declares

This is how likely things are to get violent in Hamburg at the G20
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement
8,479 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany
  2. Merkel shouldn’t have opened borders without parliament’s approval, internal report finds
  3. Poor pensioner fined €2,000 for picking up empty beer bottle in Munich station
  4. Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'
  5. German justice handed 27,000 images of 'torture and killings by Assad regime'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/09
Obligation to pay alimony under German law
23/09
Working as a personal trainer
22/09
Climbing at the Thalkirchen center
22/09
Songs that make you cry
22/09
Jobs at the European Patent Office (EPO) in Munich
22/09
Finding an english speaking electrician - Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement