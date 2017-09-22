Advertisement

Top athlete trio threaten Berlin Marathon world record

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 September 2017
08:56 CEST+02:00
marathonrunnersberlinrace

Share this article

Top athlete trio threaten Berlin Marathon world record
The winners of Berlin's Marathon in 2016: Wilson Kipsang, Kenenisa Bekele and Evans Chebet. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 September 2017
08:56 CEST+02:00
The current top long-distance runners will clash in Germany's capital on Sunday with a trio, spearheaded by Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, threatening the world record at the Berlin Marathon.

Kenya's Kipchoge, 32, and Wilson Kipsang, 35, take on Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, 35, in an elite line-up with former record-holder Patrick Makau and 2007 world champ Luke Kibet also in the mix.

Kipchoge is the man to beat in Berlin, where the current world record of two hours, 2:57 minutes was set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto in 2014.

Kipchoge has won seven of the last eight marathons he has entered, including the Olympic title in Rio de Janeiro when he finished a minute ahead of the field.

Kipsang, who ran a then-world record 2:03.23 in 2013 in Berlin, has announced that he plans to go under 2:02:20 in this year's race, but Kipchoge is just as determined to claim a new record.

"I won't decide until the last moment how fast I will start out, but I can say this: I want the world record," he said.

The world marathon record has fallen seven times in Berlin over the last 20 years.

The early autumn weather normally means little wind and ideal temperatures on a flat, fast course.

Alongside Kipchoge and Kipsang, who won the Tokyo marathon in February, is the Berlin marathon's defending champion Bekele, who came within six seconds of the world record in Berlin last year.

Bekele did so despite muscle cramps during the second half of the race to hold off Kipsang and this year promises a rematch alongside Kipchoge's considerable challenge.

"I expect a stiff competition from the two guys. All three of us are at the top of our game right now, but there will be only one winner," Kipchoge told AFP earlier this month.

Kipchoge has already smashed the world record once this year - albeit unofficially.

In May, he came within 25 seconds of running the first sub two-hour marathon during a sponsored event at the Formula One race track in Monza, Italy.

The race was not recognized by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), but now he wants the official record.

"It showed me what the human body is capable of and how we can push our limits if we can break the mental barriers," added Kipchoge.

"I ran a pace of 2:50 per kilometre for almost two hours. That will help me in Berlin too."

marathonrunnersberlinrace

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Girl finds €14,000 on Berlin U-Bahn train, earning €420 for her honesty

Chaos at new airport pushes Berlin into divisive vote on keeping Cold War relic

Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor

Travel chaos tarnishes party for festival-goers at Lollapalooza in Berlin

Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz

Berlin court rules on whether farting next to a police officer is allowed

The biggest Berlin fans live in China, but everyone’s in on the love

Ticket collectors attacked at Berlin station as crowd eggs on aggressors
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement
8,395 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
  2. 10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany
  3. Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead
  4. How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights
  5. Poor pensioner fined €2,000 for picking up empty beer bottle in Munich station
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/09
Finding an english speaking electrician - Berlin
22/09
Jobs at the European Patent Office (EPO) in Munich
22/09
Munich babysitters wanted
22/09
Obligation to pay alimony under German law
22/09
Car parking signs and regulations in Germany
22/09
Kindergeld - Child allowance
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement