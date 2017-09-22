Advertisement

Axe man in Düsseldorf attack committed to psychiatric ward

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 September 2017
16:59 CEST+02:00
düsseldorfaxe attackcrime

Share this article

Axe man in Düsseldorf attack committed to psychiatric ward
Fatmir H. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 September 2017
16:59 CEST+02:00
A German court on Friday committed to a psychiatric ward a 37-year-old Kosovo man diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic who wounded nine people in an axe rampage.

Four victims suffered severe injuries, among them a 13-year-old girl, in the bloody attack in March in the railway station of the western city of Düsseldorf.

The assault had sparked fears of a jihadist attack after December's truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that left 12 people dead.

Police commandos with automatic weapons, body armour and balaclavas rushed to the station, backed by police helicopters.

The axe man, identified only as Fatmir H., ran away from police and was badly injured himself when he jumped off a four-metre bridge.

The mentally ill attacker, with a history of high anxiety and self-harm, had "heard voices" and hoped to be shot dead by police, the court was told.

The court's ruling that the man could not be found legally culpable was in line with the demands of prosecutors, the defence and co-plaintiffs.

The other victims were two female Italian tourists and another woman and five male commuters, all aged between 30 and 50.

Fatmir H. had come to Germany in 2009 and received residency rights "for humanitarian reasons".

düsseldorfaxe attackcrime

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Mystery surrounds 11-year-old found tied up in south German vineyard

German court jails Syrian refugee over UN kidnapping

Thieves break into Berlin police HQ, make away with Nazi memorabilia

Police in southern Germany catch suspected murderer after five-day manhunt

'Narcissistic' ex-politician admits filming sex acts was like 'collecting trophies'

Care home workers go on trial for murdering residents 'out of boredom'

State-wide manhunt in southern Germany after man fatally shoots three

Five acts you simply can’t miss at this year’s Düsseldorf Festival
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement
8,395 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
  2. 10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany
  3. Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead
  4. How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights
  5. Poor pensioner fined €2,000 for picking up empty beer bottle in Munich station
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/09
Finding an english speaking electrician - Berlin
22/09
Jobs at the European Patent Office (EPO) in Munich
22/09
Munich babysitters wanted
22/09
Obligation to pay alimony under German law
22/09
Car parking signs and regulations in Germany
22/09
Kindergeld - Child allowance
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement