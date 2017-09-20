Advertisement

WWI German submarine found off Belgian coast with 23 bodies inside

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 September 2017
14:49 CEST+02:00
world war onesubmarinebelgiumnorth sea

Share this article

WWI German submarine found off Belgian coast with 23 bodies inside
The submarine found off the Belgian coast is probably the same type as the one in this historical photo - type UB II. Photo: Tomas Termote/DPA.
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 September 2017
14:49 CEST+02:00
Divers have found a well-preserved wreck of a German submarine sunk during the First World War in the North Sea, Belgian officials said on Tuesday. The bodies of its crew members were found aboard the vessel as well.

“The submarine remains closed and there are 23 people still onboard,” Western Flanders Governor Carl Decaluwe told the Associated Press.

It is the 11th German submarine from the 1914-18 war to be found in Belgian waters and the best-preserved example to date, Thomas Termote, a diver and expert in marine archaeology who found the wreck this summer, told AFP.

"We thought that all the big wrecks had already been discovered so this was a total surprise," Termote said.

Its exact location is being kept secret to deter treasure-hunters.

He said the wreck - a UB-II type torpedo armed boat - was 27 metres long with the rear end partly detached.

"The submarine is very intact, everything is still closed - that's what he (Termote) saw during his first visit this summer," said Jan Mees, head of the Flanders Marine Institute.

The German embassy in Belgium had been informed, Belga news agency reported.

Sea grave

During WWI, the German navy used the Belgian port of Zeebrugge as a base for its submarines, known as U-boats, to attack shipping in the North Sea.

To combat the U-boat threat, the British tried to block Zeebrugge port in April 1918 by scuttling old ships in the entry channel.

The first indications of the wreck came in 2015 when a sonar ship found signs of a large wreck off Ostend.

Termote, who lives in the town, carried out further investigations on his own initiative.

A further dive is planned soon to clean some of the outside and check its identification number, Mees said.

German authorities could then check it against their record and contact the families of the deceased.

"If the Germans want to get the bodies back it's possible, but highly unlikely," Mees added.

Termote said the wreck would be "nearly impossible" to refloat and would therefore be "considered a sea grave for the sailors."

Germany lost around 1,200 men in 70 U-boats off the Belgian coast during four years - out of a total of 93 stationed in Flanders.

Its base was in the medieval city of Bruges, 12 kilometres from the coast but linked to the sea at Ostend and Zeebrugge by canals.

world war onesubmarinebelgiumnorth sea

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Germans have right to squeeze sand between their toes for free, court rules

23,000 mini umbrellas erected on north German beach in world record attempt

Mysterious German U-boat wreckage found off Scotland

Don't adopt Armenia genocide bill, Turkey warns Berlin

Germany spars with Belgium over ageing nuclear plants

German woman 'missing' after Brussels bombing

Terror suspects driving from Belgium arrested in Bavaria

'Strength in unity': Germany responds to Brussels terror
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women's rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

German politics - 10 things you need to know

German politics - 10 things you need to know

Renting in Germany - what you need to know
Advertisement
8,305 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Renting in Germany - what you need to know
  2. 15 Bavarian words you need to survive down south
  3. German politics - 10 things you need to know
  4. These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
  5. Stuttgart lays itself bare in the name of freedom, nature and art
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/09
Kindergeld - Child allowance
21/09
Oktoberfest table exchange adverts
21/09
Private tutors for German language learning
21/09
Munich babysitters wanted
20/09
Red Tape Translation
20/09
Thinking of buying an iPad
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement