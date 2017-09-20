Police in southern Germany catch suspected murderer after five-day manhunt

Police search for the suspect in the vicinity of Villingendorf. Photo: DPA

A 40-year-old fugitive was arrested in Baden-Württemberg on Tuesday afternoon. Police suspect him of murdering his son and two other people at a party to celebrate the boy's first day at school.

The suspect was carrying several bags with him at the time of his arrest, one of which contained a weapon, police sources told DPA. Investigators believe that the weapon is the gun which he used to shoot his three victims.

Police say that the suspect “didn’t look like he had spent the past five days on the run outside.” They are now trying to establish whether someone provided him with a place to stay after he disappeared last Thursday.

The suspect, Drazen D., had a long police record, including for assault.

He is suspected of shooting his six-year-old son, his ex-wife’s partner and a cousin of the partner at a private party to celebrate his son starting school on Thursday in the town of Villingendorf.

The boy’s mother managed to escape the attack and found safety at a neighbour's house.

A three-year-old girl was also present at the party, but she survived.

Drazen D.'s ex-wife had repeatedly reported him to the police and a court had handed him a restraining order. According to unconfirmed media reports, he had threatened his ex-wife before the attack.