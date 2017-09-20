Advertisement

German NGO demands Italy release seized migrant rescue boat

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 September 2017
08:33 CEST+02:00
migrantsrefugeesitalylibyango

Share this article

German NGO demands Italy release seized migrant rescue boat
The Iuventa boat at the harbour in Lampedusa in early August. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 September 2017
08:33 CEST+02:00
A German NGO whose migrant rescue boat was impounded by Italian authorities on suspicion of collusion with people traffickers said on Tuesday it had been the victim of a "despicable smear campaign".

Humanitarian group Jugend Rettet went to court to demand the immediate release of its 33-metre boat the Iuventa, which was seized on August 2 on the island of Lampedusa.

A judge in Trapani, Sicily will rule on the request for the vessel's release by Friday.

The high-profile seizure came as Italy moves to regulate the activities of NGOs operating off Libya against a backdrop of claims their presence was encouraging migrants to try to reach Europe and making life easier for traffickers.

The seizure was ordered by an investigating magistrate based on testimony from two former police officers working as security on another boat patrolling waters off Libya to help save refugees and other migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean on rickety dinghies and converted fishing boats chartered by traffickers.

The pair have testified, with the support of photographs, that they witnessed Iuventa crew members talking to presumed traffickers and that, on at least one occasion, the NGO's staff had towed a wooden boat from which migrants had been rescued back into Libyan waters, making it available for reuse by traffickers.

The NGO provided its side of the story on Tuesday, notably detailing contacts between the crew and the Italian coastguard, which coordinates rescue activity in the area.

"All the evidence collected has been presented and interpreted in an erroneous manner," said spokesman Philipp Kuelker, highlighting reported links between the key witnesses and far-right groups.

He said the Iuventa's position had been in line with instructions from the coastguard and that the boat supposedly delivered back to traffickers was only towed a short distance to get it away from the NGO's boat.

The alleged traffickers seen talking to the Iuventa crew members were in fact armed criminals who frequently attempt to pick up outboard motors after or even during rescues.

"We demand the immediate release of our ship, the dropping of any charges against the organisation or crew members and that those responsible for this despicable smear campaign publicly apologise..." Jugend Rettet said in a statement.

Founded by students in 2015, the organization, whose name translates as "Youth Saves" took part in rescues of more than 14,000 people between July 2016 and the seizure of the Iuventa last month.

migrantsrefugeesitalylibyango

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

'We can do it': Is Merkel's refugee rallying cry a boon or a burden this election season?

Sharp rise in asylum appeals leaves court system struggling to cope

Germany resumes Afghan deportations months after Kabul truck bomb

Merkel warns of consequences for EU asylum laggards

German aid to migrants creating 'pull effect': minister

German NGO resumes migrant rescue ops off Libya

10 things to know about refugees and asylum in Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

German politics - 10 things you need to know

German politics - 10 things you need to know

Renting in Germany - what you need to know
Advertisement
8,305 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Renting in Germany - what you need to know
  2. 15 Bavarian words you need to survive down south
  3. German politics - 10 things you need to know
  4. These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
  5. Stuttgart lays itself bare in the name of freedom, nature and art
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/09
Kindergeld - Child allowance
21/09
Oktoberfest table exchange adverts
21/09
Private tutors for German language learning
21/09
Munich babysitters wanted
20/09
Red Tape Translation
20/09
Thinking of buying an iPad
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement